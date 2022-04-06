Photos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout Underground's EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the Roundabout Underground world premiere of Exception to the Rule by Dave Harris, directed by Roundabout Resident Director Miranda Haymon. The cast includes Mayaa Boateng as "Erika," Malik Childs as "Tommy," Mister Fitzgerald as "Abdul," Toney Goins as "Dayrin," Amandla Jahava as "Mikayla," and Claudia Logan as "Dasani."

Exception to the Rule begins preview performances on Thursday, April 28, 2022 and opens officially on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 26, 2022. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play? Dave Harris's new work crackles with humor and suspense- confronting the tactics for surviving institutions that were not built for you.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski