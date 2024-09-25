Photos: Meet the Cast of Michael R. Jackson's TEETH

Teeth begins previews October 18 at New World Stages.
Teeth is coming back! The new musical comedy is in rehearsals for its upcoming off-Broadway run at New World Stages. The musical begins previews October 18 at New World Stages, and is set to open on Halloween night, October 31, 2024.
Teeth will star Alyse Alan Louis, three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Will Connolly, Jason Gotay, Jared Loftin, Courtney Bassett, Jenna Rose Husli, Micaela Lamas, Madison McBride, Sydney Parra, and Wren Rivera. The understudies are Julia Bain, Griffin Binnicker, Sean Doherty, Kyra Kennedy and James Sasser.
Based on the screenplay by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth features book and music by Anna K. Jacobs, book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson, direction by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.
Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad —alienated by his repressive upbringing by his fanatical Pastor father, which drew him to the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson
Micaela Lamas, Wren Rivera, Jenna Rose Husli, Alyse Alan Louis, Courtney Bassett, Madison McBride and Sydney Parra
Madison McBride
Anna K. Jacobs, Jason Gotay and Michael R. Jackson
Alyse Alan Louis and Jason Gotay
Madison McBride and Sydney Parra
Micaela Lamas, Wren Rivera, Jenna Rose Husli, Courtney Bassett, Madison McBride and Sydney Parra
The Cast of "Teeth" Micaela Lamas, Wren Rivera, Jenna Rose Husli, Courtney Bassett, Madison McBride, Sydney Parra, Jared Loftin, Jason Gotay, Will Connolly and Andy Karl
The Cast of "Teeth" including Andy Karl, Wren Rivera, Micaela Lamas, Jenna Rose Husli, Alyse Alan Louis, Courtney Bassett, Madison McBride, Sydney Parra, Will Connolly, Jared Loftin and Jason Gotay
The Cast & Creative Team of "Teeth" including Michael R. Jackson, Anna K. Jacobs, Andy Karl, Wren Rivera, Micaela Lamas, Jenna Rose Husli, Alyse Alan Louis, Courtney Bassett, Madison McBride, Syndey Parra, Will Connolly, Jared Loftin, Jason Gotay Julia Bain, Griffin Binnicker, Kyra Kennedy and James Sasser
Wren Rivera, Micaela Lamas, Jenna Rose Husli, Alyse Alan Louis, Courtney Bassett, Madison McBride and Syndey Parra
Wren Rivera, Micaela Lamas, Jenna Rose Husli, Alyse Alan Louis, Courtney Bassett, Madison McBride and Syndey Parra
Andy Karl, Alyse Alan Louis, Will Connolly, Jared Loftin and Jason Gotay
Andy Karl, Alyse Alan Louis, Will Connolly, Jared Loftin, Jason Gotay, Anna K. Jacobs, Michael R. Jackson
Alyse Alan Louis and Jason Gotay
Mitchell Lichtenstein, Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs
Producer Mickey Liddell, Film Director Mitchell Lichtenstein, Michael R. Jackson, Anna K. Jacobs, producer Mark Gordon, producer Pete Shilaimon
Mitchell Lichtenstein, Michael R. Jackson, Anna K. Jacobs and Producers
Andy Karl, Alyse Alan Louis and Will Connolly
Jenna Rose Husli, Sydney Parra and Micaela Lamas
Will Connolly, Jason Gotay and Jared Loftin
Michael R. Jackson, Andy Karl and Anna K. Jacobs
Alyse Alan Louis and Will Connolly
Alyse Alan Louis and Andy Karl
James Sasser, Julia Bain, Griffin Binnicker and Kyra Kennedy
Wren Rivera, Madison McBride Courtney Bassett
James Sasser and Alyse Alan Louis
Jason Gotay and Alyse Alan Louis
Jason Gotay and Alyse Alan Louis
Andy Karl, Alyse Alan Louis, Will Connolly, Jared Loftin, Jason Gotay, Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson
Videos