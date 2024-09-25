Photos: Meet the Cast of Michael R. Jackson's TEETH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teeth is coming back! The new musical comedy is in rehearsals for its upcoming off-Broadway run at New World Stages. The musical begins previews October 18 at New World Stages, and is set to open on Halloween night, October 31, 2024.

Teeth will star Alyse Alan Louis, three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl, Will Connolly, Jason Gotay, Jared Loftin, Courtney Bassett, Jenna Rose Husli, Micaela Lamas, Madison McBride, Sydney Parra, and Wren Rivera. The understudies are Julia Bain, Griffin Binnicker, Sean Doherty, Kyra Kennedy and James Sasser.

Based on the screenplay by Mitchell Lichtenstein, Teeth features book and music by Anna K. Jacobs, book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson, direction by Obie Award winner Sarah Benson and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad —alienated by his repressive upbringing by his fanatical Pastor father, which drew him to the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas