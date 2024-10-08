News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Meet the Cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Drag: The Musical will open October 21 at New World Stages.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Previews are now underway for DRAG: The Musical, the highly anticipated original musical written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza, and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon. The production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff and opens on Monday, October 21 at New World Stages.

The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below.
 
The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Bre Jackson as Dixie Coxworth, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24) as the straight man Tom Hutchinson. The ensemble includes Cameron Mitchell Bell, Christine Shepard, Kodiak Thompson, Nicholas Kraft, and Teddy Wilson Jr.
 
In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Spencer Liff

Tomas Costanza, Ariel Bellvalaire

Christine Shepard, Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London

Christine Shepard, Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London

Nick Adams

Nick Adams

Nick Adams

Nick Adams

Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London, Nick Adams, Christine Shepard

Jan Sport, Jujubee

Nick Laughlin, Jan Sport, Jujubee

Nick Laughlin, Jan Sport, Jujubee

Nick Laughlin, Jujubee, Jan Sport

Alaska Thunderfuck

Alaska Thunderfuck

Kodiak Thompson, Alaska Thunderfuck, Teddy Wilson, Jr.

Kodiak Thompson, Alaska Thunderfuck, Nicholas Kraft

Alaska Thunderfuck and the cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Alaska Thunderfuck

Alaska Thunderfuck

Joey McIntyre

Joey McIntyreJoey McIntyre

Joey McIntyre

Joey McIntyre

Joey McIntyre

The cast of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

The cast and creative team of DRAG: THE MUSICAL

Lagoona Bloo, Luxx Noir London, Nick Adams, Christine Shepard

Nick Laughlin, Jan Sport, Alaska Thunderfuck, Jujubee

Alaska Thunderfuck, Joey McIntyre, Nick Adams

Eddie Korbich

Eddie Korbich

Lagoona Bloo

Lagoona Bloo

Luxx Noir London

Luxx Noir London

Ashley Gordon, Alaska Thunderfuck, Tomas Costanza

Tomas Costanza, Ashley Gordon, Alaska Thunderfuck, Spencer Liff

Spencer Liff

Spencer Liff

Nick Adams, Spencer Liff

Jan Sport

Jan Sport

Nick Laughlin

Nick Laughlin

Jujubee

Jujubee

Christine Shepard

Christine Shepard

Joey McIntyre, Christine Shepard

Joey McIntyre

Joey McIntyre

J. Elaine Marcos

J. Elaine Marcos

Nick Adams

Nick Adams

Cameron Mitchell Bell

Cameron Mitchell Bell

Alaska Thunderfuck

Alaska Thunderfuck

Kodiak Thompson

Teddy Wilson, Jr.

Nicholas Kraft

Nicholas Kraft, Teddy Wilson, Jr., Kodiak Thompson

Yair Keydar

Remi Tuckman, Yair Keydar

Remi Tuckman

Ariel Bellvalaire

Ariel Bellvalaire

Jasmine Guevara, Ariel Bellvalaire





