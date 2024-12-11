News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Matthew Morrison Joins HAIRSPRAY Alums in MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

See photos of original Link Larkin, Matthew Morrison, with Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
Original Link Larkin Matthew Morrison joined his former co-stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur onstage at their show Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Off-Broadway at New World Stages. See photos here!

The Off-Broadway 'Hairspray' reunion Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now is entering its final two weeks of performances at New World Stages through December 21, 2024!

Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray, reunite to deliver an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and showstopping musical performances. This heartwarming and hilarious show is a celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood. 

