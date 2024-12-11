Photos: Matthew Morrison Joins HAIRSPRAY Alums in MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Original Link Larkin Matthew Morrison joined his former co-stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur onstage at their show Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Off-Broadway at New World Stages. See photos here!

The Off-Broadway 'Hairspray' reunion Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now is entering its final two weeks of performances at New World Stages through December 21, 2024!

Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray, reunite to deliver an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and showstopping musical performances. This heartwarming and hilarious show is a celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas