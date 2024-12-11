Photos: Matthew Morrison Joins HAIRSPRAY Alums in MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

See photos of original Link Larkin, Matthew Morrison, with Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.
Original Link Larkin Matthew Morrison joined his former co-stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur onstage at their show Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now Off-Broadway at New World Stages. See photos here!
The Off-Broadway 'Hairspray' reunion Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now is entering its final two weeks of performances at New World Stages through December 21, 2024!
Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray, reunite to deliver an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and showstopping musical performances. This heartwarming and hilarious show is a celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison and Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy, Carson Kressley, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Laura Bell Bundy, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler
Laura Bell Bundy, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and The Cast of "Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!"
Laura Bell Bundy, Matthew Morrison, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and The Cast and Band of "Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!"
Matthew Morrison and Kerry Butler
Carson Kressley and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Aynsley Bubbico, Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur
