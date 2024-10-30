Photos: Manhattan Theatre Club's EUREKA DAY Cast Meets the Press

The production stars Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz.
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting Eureka Day, by Jonathan Spector, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The production stars Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, and begins previews November 25 and opens December 16 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. See photos of the company meeting the press!
Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else – that is, until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy.
As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Playwright Jonathan Spector, Thomas Middleditch, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht, Bill Irwin and Director Anna D. Shapiro
Thomas Middleditch, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht and Bill Irwin
Director Anna D. Shapiro and Playwright Jonathan Spector
Playwright Jonathan Spector
Playwright Jonathan Spector
Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz and Thomas Middleditch
Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Thomas Middleditch and Amber Gray
Bill Irwin and Thomas Middleditch
Playwright Jonathan Spector and Director Anna D. Shapiro
Thomas Middleditch, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, Amber Gray, Jessica Hecht and Bill Irwin
Videos