Photos: Magicians Meet! Rob Lake Visits 'Houdini' at RAGTIME

Rob Lake Magic will begin Broadway previews on October 28, 2025.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
A magical moment just happened at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Illusionist Rob Lake, who starts previews of his Broadway show Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets next wek, recently saw Ragtime and went backstage to meet Rodd Cyrus who portrays the most notable illusionist of all time, Harry Houdini.

Houdini made his Broadway debut at the National Theater (now the Nederlander Theatre) 100 years ago. Check out photos below!

Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Performances will begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, October 28 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 6. Joining Rob for show-stopping moments on stage is none other than Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from The Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions. 

Ragtime opened on October 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. It stars  Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Tony Award-winner Shaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing.



