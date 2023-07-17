Photos: MJ Casts Meet Ahead of the Launch of National Tour

MJ will play Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023.
Just last week, the Broadway and National Tour casts of MJ gathered for a special send off celebration at the Civilian Hotel. The musical will soon launch its First National Tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023. Check out photos from inside the festivities below!
Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the title role of ‘MJ’. He will be Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).
The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu (Ensemble), Zion Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).
The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Chicago as MJ, the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.
The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.
MJ is produced on Broadway and tour by Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
Brandon Lee Harris, Tavon Olds-Sample
Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Lamont Walker II
Matteo Marretta, Kyle Robinson
Gabriel Ruiz, Da'Von Moody
Ethan Joseph, Walter Russell III, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Christian Wilson, Bane Griffith, Josiah Benson
Malcolm Miles Young, Lloyd A. Boyd III
Michelle Mercedes, Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu
Jordan Markus, Jamaal Fields-Green, Roman Banks
Jamaal Fields-Green, Jordan Markus, Roman Banks, Aramie Payton
Brion Marquis Watson, Zelig Williams
Brandon Whitmore, Brion Marquis Watson
Croix DiIenno, Ryan VanDenBoom
Matteo Marretta, Tavon Olds-Sample, JoJo Carmichael, Michelle Mercedes, Brandon Lee Harris, Rajané Katurah, Lloyd A. Boyd III, Scotland Newton, Josh A. Dawson, Roman Banks
Michael Harmon, Rajané Katurah, Janayé McAlpine
Kellie Drobnick, Kali May Grinder
Ethan Joseph, Josiah Benson, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Bane Griffith
Zuri Noelle Ford, Wonza Johnson, Rajané Katurah, Brion Marquis Watson
