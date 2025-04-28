Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of BOOP! The Musical welcomed a very special visitor earlier this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by the Broadhurst Theatre and posed with the company after the show. Check out photos below.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

