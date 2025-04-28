Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Boop! The Musical is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.
The cast of BOOP! The Musical welcomed a very special visitor earlier this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by the Broadhurst Theatre and posed with the company after the show. Check out photos below.
For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”
The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pudgy
Stephen DeRosa and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ainsley Melham
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Erich Bergen
Pudgy, Phillip Huber and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Aubie Merrylees and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Nina Lafarga and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jasmine Amy Rogers, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ainsley Melham
Lin-Manuel Miranda & The Cast of "BOOP! The Musical"
Christian Probst and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Gabriella Sorrentino and Lin-Manuel Miranda