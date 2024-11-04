Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham Visit MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham recently attended MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway and met the cast following the performance. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, who also directed the pre-Broadway run of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, starring Chenoweth and Abraham. While backstage, Chenoweth also reunited with former WICKED castmate Marcus Choi who plays “James, Junseo & Others” in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING. Check out photos from backstage below!

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is now in previews, and opens on Broadway on Tuesday, November 12 at the Belasco Theatre. MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Once on this Island).

The production stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss (American Buffalo, Little Shop of Horrors, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”),Helen J Shen (The Lonely Few, Teeth) Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”) and Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song). The cast also includes: Steven Huynh (“Blue Bloods”, CBS);Hannah Kevitt (Back to the Future, Broadway), Daniel May (Flower Drum Song, Broadway; Soft Power, Signature Theatre) and Christopher James Tamayo (Les Miserables, National Tour) who round out the production as the understudies.

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island), with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey (A Christmas Carol) and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronsonand Hue Park, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.