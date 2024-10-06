Photos: Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this week, the cast of William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presented a special sneak peek at the production in the rehearsal room. Check out photos below!

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the all-star cast includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories. A riotous ride, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas