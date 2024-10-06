News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Rehearsal

Performances will run October 11–20, 2024.

By: Oct. 06, 2024
Earlier this week, the cast of William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presented a special sneak peek at the production in the rehearsal room. Check out photos below!

Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the all-star cast includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino,  Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories. A riotous ride, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Rehearsal Image
Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam

Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin and Philippe Arroyo
Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin and Philippe Arroyo

Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin and Philippe Arroyo
Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin and Philippe Arroyo

Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam
Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam

Producer Jeffrey Finn
Producer Jeffrey Finn

Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford
Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford

Philippe Arroyo
Philippe Arroyo

Taran Killam
Taran Killam

Nina White
Nina White

Leana Rae Concepcion
Leana Rae Concepcion

Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin

Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale

Beanie Feldstein, Bonnie Milligan, Nina White and The Cast
Beanie Feldstein, Bonnie Milligan, Nina White and The Cast

Bonnie Milligan
Bonnie Milligan

Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale

Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein

Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White, Philippe Arroyo
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White, Philippe Arroyo

Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion and Nina White
Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion and Nina White

Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White
Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White

Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White
Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White

Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale

Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale

Alex Joseph Grayson
Alex Joseph Grayson

Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin

Richard Ridge
Richard Ridge

Alex Joseph Grayson and guest Richard Ridge
Alex Joseph Grayson and guest Richard Ridge

Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Kevin McHale, guest Richard Ridge, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion and Nina White
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Kevin McHale, guest Richard Ridge, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion and Nina White

Taran Killam, Richard Ridge and Bonnie Milligan
Taran Killam, Richard Ridge and Bonnie Milligan

Taran Killam and Bonnie Milligan
Taran Killam and Bonnie Milligan

Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford and Producer Jeffrey Finn
Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford and Producer Jeffrey Finn

Philippe Arroyo and Alex Joseph Grayson
Philippe Arroyo and Alex Joseph Grayson

Leana Rae Concepcion and Noah Galvin
Leana Rae Concepcion and Noah Galvin

Beanie Feldstein and Nina White
Beanie Feldstein and Nina White

Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale and Nina White
Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale and Nina White

Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale and Nina White
Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale and Nina White

Noah Galvin, Leana Rae Concepcion and Kevin McHale
Noah Galvin, Leana Rae Concepcion and Kevin McHale

Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam
Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam

Taran Killam and Beanie Feldstein
Taran Killam and Beanie Feldstein

Leana Rae Concepcion and Noah Galvin
Leana Rae Concepcion and Noah Galvin

Associate Director Seonjae Kim, Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford and Associate Choreographer Niani Feelings
Associate Director Seonjae Kim, Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford and Associate Choreographer Niani Feelings

Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein
Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein

Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein
Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein

Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein
Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein

Bonnie Milligan and Nina White
Bonnie Milligan and Nina White

Noah Galvin and Taran Killam
Noah Galvin and Taran Killam

Noah Galvin and Taran Killam
Noah Galvin and Taran Killam

Noah Galvin, Taran Killam and Beanie Feldstein
Noah Galvin, Taran Killam and Beanie Feldstein

Philippe Arroyo and Kevin McHale
Philippe Arroyo and Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale, Alex Joseph Grayson, Philippe Arroyo and Noah Galvin
Kevin McHale, Alex Joseph Grayson, Philippe Arroyo and Noah Galvin

Nina White, Leana Rae Concepcion and Bonnie Milligan
Nina White, Leana Rae Concepcion and Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Rehearsal Image
Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam

Photos: Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Rehearsal Image
Alex Joseph Grayson, Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan, Associate Choreographer Niani Feelings and Taran Killam

Photos: Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Rehearsal Image
Alex Joseph Grayson, Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan, Associate Choreographer Niani Feelings and Taran Killam





