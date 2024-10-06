Photos: Kennedy Center's 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in Rehearsal

Performances will run October 11–20, 2024.
Earlier this week, the cast of William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presented a special sneak peek at the production in the rehearsal room. Check out photos below!
Directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford with musical direction by Roberto Sinha, the all-star cast includes Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale as William Barfee, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky.
Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories. A riotous ride, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam
Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin and Philippe Arroyo
Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin and Philippe Arroyo
Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam
Producer Jeffrey Finn
Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford
Beanie Feldstein, Bonnie Milligan, Nina White and The Cast
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White, Philippe Arroyo
Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion and Nina White
Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White
Kevin McHale, Beanie Feldstein, Noah Galvin, Philippe Arroyo, Leana Rae Concepcion, Nina White
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale
Alex Joseph Grayson and guest Richard Ridge
Noah Galvin, Alex Joseph Grayson, Kevin McHale, guest Richard Ridge, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion and Nina White
Taran Killam, Richard Ridge and Bonnie Milligan
Taran Killam and Bonnie Milligan
Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford and Producer Jeffrey Finn
Philippe Arroyo and Alex Joseph Grayson
Leana Rae Concepcion and Noah Galvin
Beanie Feldstein and Nina White
Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale and Nina White
Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale and Nina White
Noah Galvin, Leana Rae Concepcion and Kevin McHale
Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam
Taran Killam and Beanie Feldstein
Leana Rae Concepcion and Noah Galvin
Associate Director Seonjae Kim, Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford and Associate Choreographer Niani Feelings
Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein
Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein
Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein
Bonnie Milligan and Nina White
Noah Galvin, Taran Killam and Beanie Feldstein
Philippe Arroyo and Kevin McHale
Kevin McHale, Alex Joseph Grayson, Philippe Arroyo and Noah Galvin
Nina White, Leana Rae Concepcion and Bonnie Milligan
Alex Joseph Grayson, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan and Taran Killam
Alex Joseph Grayson, Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan, Associate Choreographer Niani Feelings and Taran Killam
Alex Joseph Grayson, Director/Choreographer Danny Mefford, Beanie Feldstein, Leana Rae Concepcion, Noah Galvin, Kevin McHale, Philippe Arroyo, Nina White, Bonnie Milligan, Associate Choreographer Niani Feelings and Taran Killam
