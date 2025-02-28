Photos: Kathryn Gallagher, Julia Lester and More in ALL NIGHTER

The production will run through May 18, 2025.
The World Premiere of All Nighter, a new play by Natalie Margolin, directed by Jaki Bradley is currently running at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025. Get a first look at photos here!
The cast features Kristine Froseth, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester, Havana Rose Liu, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.
It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
All Nighter Cast
