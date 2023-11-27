Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Cure

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023" is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 4 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?

Kimberly Akimbo Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. See photos of cast members from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, hit the recording studio below for Carols for a Cure 2023! See photos of stars Alli Mauzey, Tony-winner Bonnie Milligan and more below!

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2023" is back with the 23rd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each production company  is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

Once again this recording is Produced by Lynn Pinto and Engineered by Andros Rodriguez.

Proceeds of the recording will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  “Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

The recording this year will be released in December.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 




RELATED STORIES

1
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule Photo
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule

Victoria Clark, who took home the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, recently announced via Instagram that she will 'cut back' her performance schedule in the musical.

2
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBOs Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theat Photo
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater

Watch Kimberly Akimbo cast members Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey show audiences where to eat when they come to see the show on Broadway!

3
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January Photo
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January

Get ready to experience the acclaimed 'KIMBERLY AKIMBO' Broadway cast album in a brand new way with the upcoming 2-LP vinyl edition. Find out more about this special release and relive the magic of this Tony Award-winning musical.

4
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audi Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of  “Victoria Clark Trivia”, the cast shares a compelling variety of survival jobs including Hardy being a server at seafood joint that served imitation crab meat, Hogan quitting  the Century 21 department store after an argument with a rude customer, White who was a nanny for a wealthy family who demanded she make made change for a $5 bill and Iskander who worked in a medical office, even with a fear of blood! 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Life Decal Kimberly Akimbo Life Decal
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan
Kimberly Akimbo Life Tote Kimberly Akimbo Life Tote
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point of View Hoodie Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Point of View Hoodie

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Born and raised on Long Island she still lives in the same town she grew up in.  She had a long career as a US Customs Broker and in her youth a cashier at a local supermarket but taking photos h... Genevieve Rafter Keddy">(read more about this author)

Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A CurePhotos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A Cure
Photos: & JULIET Sings Carols For A CurePhotos: & JULIET Sings Carols For A Cure
Exclusive: The Cast of HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah with Carols For A CureExclusive: The Cast of HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah with Carols For A Cure
Photos: SHUCKED, SPAMALOT, And More Prepare for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!Photos: SHUCKED, SPAMALOT, And More Prepare for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You









close sound sound