Photos: Josh Groban, Darren Criss and More Honor Anna Wintour at Only Make Believe 25th Anniversary Gala

Only Make Believe celebrated its 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 13, at the historic Shubert Theatre. Hosted by John Oliver, the evening honored champions of philanthropy and raised vital funds to support Only Make Believe’s transformative arts programming. Check out photos from the evening below!

The organization is dedicated to bringing the magic of theatre to children in hospitals, care facilities, and special education programs.

The organization presented the James Hammerstein Award to Dame Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Artistic Director and Editorial Director of Vogue, and the Founder’s Award to Adam Meshel, Global Head of Legal at Citigroup Inc. and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Citibank, N.A. Both honorees were recognized for their lasting impact and commitment to service.

The gala featured a captivating performance conceived and directed by Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar, with musical direction by Steven Jamail. The evening brought together artists, supporters, and philanthropists to celebrate 25 years of creativity, compassion, and community through theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas