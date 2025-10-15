 tracker
Photos: Josh Groban, Darren Criss and More Honor Anna Wintour at Only Make Believe 25th Anniversary Gala

The star-studded event, hosted by John Oliver, welcomed Tony-winners Lena Hall, Jak Malone and more to Broadway's Shubert Theatre.

By: Oct. 15, 2025
Only Make Believe celebrated its 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 13, at the historic Shubert Theatre. Hosted by John Oliver, the evening honored champions of philanthropy and raised vital funds to support Only Make Believe’s transformative arts programming. Check out photos from the evening below!

The organization is dedicated to bringing the magic of theatre to children in hospitals, care facilities, and special education programs.

The organization presented the James Hammerstein Award to Dame Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Artistic Director and Editorial Director of Vogue, and the Founder’s Award to Adam Meshel, Global Head of Legal at Citigroup Inc. and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Citibank, N.A. Both honorees were recognized for their lasting impact and commitment to service.

The gala featured a captivating performance conceived and directed by Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar, with musical direction by Steven Jamail. The evening brought together artists, supporters, and philanthropists to celebrate 25 years of creativity, compassion, and community through theatre.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour, Jak Malone and Josh Groban

Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Sam Gold, Amy Herzog, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour, Jak Malone and Josh Groban

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Josh Groban and Lena Hall

Darren Criss, Brad Oscar and John Oliver

Brad Oscar, Josh Groban, Jak Malone, Lena Hall, Christopher Jackson and Darren Criss

Lena Hall and Darren Criss

Lena Hall and Darren Criss

Josh Groban, Lena Hall and Jak Malone

Brad Oscar, Josh Groban, Lena Hall, Only Make Believe Executive Director Tamela Aldridge, Darren Criss, Jak Malone and Chris Jackson

Director Steven Jamail and Chris Jackson

Lance LePere, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour and Michael Kors

Josh Groban

Shenoda Saeed and King Monroe

Darren Criss, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour, Jak Malone and Josh Groban

Josh Groban and Darren Criss

John Oliver, Josh Groban, Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Chris Jackson and Jak Malone

Bee Carrozzini and Honoree Dame Anna Wintour

John Oliver

Lena Hall

Lena Hall

Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson and Lena Hall

Brad Oscar and Camille A Brown

Josh Groban

Josh Groban

Camille A Brown

Camille A Brown

Josh Groban and Jak Malone

Jak Malone

Jak Malone

Michael Arden

Amy Herzog and Sam Gold

Amy Herzog and Sam Gold

Brad Oscar

Brad Oscar and Diego Prieto

Honoree Citibank's Adam Meshel

Honoree Citibank's Adam Meshel and Family

Chris Jackson and Pat Kiernan

Angel Reda and Brad Oscar

Darren Criss and John Oliver

Brad Oscar, Josh Groban, Jak Malone, Lena Hall, Christopher Jackson and Darren Criss

Pat Kiernan

Angel Reda

Angel Reda

Josh Groban, Brad Oscar, Jak Malone, John Oliver and Lena Hall

Josh Groban & his Only Make Believe back-up vocalists

The Camille A Brown Dancers

2025 Only Make Believe Staff

2025 Only Make Believe Staff & 2025 Only Make Believe Actors

2025 Only Make Believe Board of Directors and Honoree Citibank's Adam Meshel

2025 Only Make Believe Junior Board

Jak Malone

