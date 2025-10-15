Photos: Josh Groban, Darren Criss and More Honor Anna Wintour at Only Make Believe 25th Anniversary Gala

The star-studded event, hosted by John Oliver, welcomed Tony-winners Lena Hall, Jak Malone and more to Broadway's Shubert Theatre.
Only Make Believe celebrated its 25th Anniversary Gala on Monday, October 13, at the historic Shubert Theatre. Hosted by John Oliver, the evening honored champions of philanthropy and raised vital funds to support Only Make Believe’s transformative arts programming. Check out photos from the evening below!
The organization is dedicated to bringing the magic of theatre to children in hospitals, care facilities, and special education programs.
The organization presented the James Hammerstein Award to Dame Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast and Global Artistic Director and Editorial Director of Vogue, and the Founder’s Award to Adam Meshel, Global Head of Legal at Citigroup Inc. and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Citibank, N.A. Both honorees were recognized for their lasting impact and commitment to service.
The gala featured a captivating performance conceived and directed by Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar, with musical direction by Steven Jamail. The evening brought together artists, supporters, and philanthropists to celebrate 25 years of creativity, compassion, and community through theatre.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour, Jak Malone and Josh Groban
Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Sam Gold, Amy Herzog, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour, Jak Malone and Josh Groban
Josh Groban and Lena Hall
Darren Criss, Brad Oscar and John Oliver
Brad Oscar, Josh Groban, Jak Malone, Lena Hall, Christopher Jackson and Darren Criss
Josh Groban, Lena Hall and Jak Malone
Brad Oscar, Josh Groban, Lena Hall, Only Make Believe Executive Director Tamela Aldridge, Darren Criss, Jak Malone and Chris Jackson
Director Steven Jamail and Chris Jackson
Lance LePere, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour and Michael Kors
Shenoda Saeed and King Monroe
Darren Criss, Honoree Dame Anna Wintour, Jak Malone and Josh Groban
John Oliver, Josh Groban, Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Chris Jackson and Jak Malone
Bee Carrozzini and Honoree Dame Anna Wintour
Brad Oscar and Camille A Brown
Amy Herzog and Sam Gold
Amy Herzog and Sam Gold
Honoree Citibank's Adam Meshel
Honoree Citibank's Adam Meshel and Family
Angel Reda and Brad Oscar
Brad Oscar, Josh Groban, Jak Malone, Lena Hall, Christopher Jackson and Darren Criss
Josh Groban, Brad Oscar, Jak Malone, John Oliver and Lena Hall
Josh Groban & his Only Make Believe back-up vocalists
The Camille A Brown Dancers
2025 Only Make Believe Staff
2025 Only Make Believe Staff & 2025 Only Make Believe Actors
2025 Only Make Believe Board of Directors and Honoree Citibank's Adam Meshel
2025 Only Make Believe Junior Board
