Photos: Josh Gad, Kristen Bell & More Visit Idina Menzel at REDWOOD

It was a Frozen reunion last week at the Nederlander Theatre. Josh Gad and Kristen Bell stopped by with Rory O'Malley (who starred in The Book of Mormon with Gad) to check out their friend Idina Menzel in Redwood. Check out photos from backstage here!

In Redwood, Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever.

Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing. The new musical features De’Adre Aziza, Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser, and Khaila Wilcox.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas