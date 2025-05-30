Photos: John Krasinski in ANGRY ALAN, Now Playing Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of John Krasinski in Penelope Skinner’s ANGRY ALAN, directed by Sam Gold. This inaugural production at Studio Seaview is now in performances and officially opens on Wednesday, June 11. Check out the photos below!

Roger is divorced, demoted, and drifting—lost in an era that no longer makes sense. But when an online personality promises clarity, Roger dives in without looking back. Timely, provocative, and darkly comedic, Angry Alan explores one man’s journey down the digital rabbit hole—examining how far he's willing to go, and how much he's prepared to lose, for validation in a world where “everybody’s changing the rules.

ANGRY ALAN features scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman, video design by Tony Award nominee Lucy Mackinnon, properties by Addison Heeren, with Niamh Jones as associate director, Kate Wilson as vocal coach, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Production stage manager is John C. Moore, with production supervision by Hudson Theatrical Associates / Sean Gorski and Seaview / Jonathan Whitton serving as general manager. Casting by Taylor Williams, CSA.