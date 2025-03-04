Photos: Joey Fatone Visits TITANIQUE Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joey Fatone, who's currently appearing in the company of & Juliet through March 16, recently paid a visit to the off-Broadway production of Titanique. Check out photo of him with the cast below!

Titanique is now playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre. When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest.

Fatone rose to fame as a member of the multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC. Beyond music, he is also an actor, host, and entrepreneur. Joey has previously starred in Broadway’s Rent and Little Shop of Horrors. In 2025, he will return to the stage by joining the cast of & Juliet. Both movie releases of Trolls Band Together and box-office smash Deadpool & Wolverine ignited an *NSYNC reunion and caused a viral sensation; proving Fatone is a mainstay within the pop-culture zeitgeist.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas