Photos: Jimmy Fallon Joins the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jimmy Fallon has officially joined the Broadway cast of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers. The rotating cast also currently features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Nick Kroll. Fallon took over for Andrew Rannells, who recently appeared in the production. Check out photos from Fallon's first performance below!

All In will continue through February 16, 2025, with a rotating cast as follows: Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16); Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2); Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2); Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2); David Cross (February 4 – 9); Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16); Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16); Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is complicated... Simon Rich's new play, All In: Comedy About Love has arrived on Broadway, bringing a series of hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing. Directed by Alex Timbers, it is read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week.

What's it all about? Sometimes they play pirates, sometimes they play dogs, and there’s one where they talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. Everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.

The play features music by the acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons, perfroming songs by The Magnetic Fields.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas