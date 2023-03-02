Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy & A DOLL'S HOUSE Cast Celebrate The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th Anniversary

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of A Doll's House will officially open on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Mar. 02, 2023  

See photos of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and the cast of A Doll's House celebrating The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th anniversary below!

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain is currently starring in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House. The strictly limited 16-week engagement will officially open on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain inhabits one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

The Jamie Lloyd Company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013's Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 "Pinter at the Pinter" season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer's work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last spring at BAM, and this summer's acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which just ended a run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.




