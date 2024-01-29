Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

The night was full of & Juliet superfans, balloons, and even a special giveaway from MAC Cosmetics.

Jan. 29, 2024

This weekend, on January 27, & Juliet on Broadway celebrated its 500th performance! The night was full of & Juliet superfans, balloons, and even a special giveaway from MAC Cosmetics.

Check out photos of the cast and creative team celebrating the milestone below!

& Juliet features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

& Juliet
Cast of & Juliet

& Juliet
Cast of & Juliet

& Juliet
Cast and team of & Juliet

& Juliet
Cast and team of & Juliet




