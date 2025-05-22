Photos: J. Harrison Ghee Debuts a Beyoncé-Inspired 'Glinda' For BROADWAY BARES

Broadway Bares: Come Out Come Out takes place on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
This ain't Texas, it's Oz! Get a first look at J. Harrison Ghee as a Beyoncé-inspired Glinda for the upcoming Broadway Bares this June. Coinciding with Queen Bee's arrival in New York for her Cowboy Carter Tour, these exclusive photos combine the Grammy-winner's current country era with the land of Oz.
Lensed by Andrew Eccles, the photos are a taste of what's to come with for the upcoming Broadway Bares: Come Out Come Out, which takes place on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Get tickets here for two Wizard of Oz-inspired performances at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out will enchant audiences with a bold celebration of courage, heart and brains - which all look best with a little less clothing. Get swept up in a whirlwind of electrifying talent, unapologetic queer joy and the magic and mischief of Oz. Broadway’s hottest performers will strip down and step into their power, proving that true strength lies in community - the real Emerald City.
Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares. The beloved annual community celebration serves more than fierce looks and dance moves, providing meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses and personal crises.
Photos: Andrew Eccles
Director: Kellen Stancil
Associate Director: Paula DeLuise
Art Design: SpotCo
Set Design: Michael Lee Scott
Makeup Design: Cesar Silva
Hair Design: Kenneth Griffin and Taylor Marrs
Costume Design: Beck Jones
