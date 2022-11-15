Photos: Inside the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Museum of Broadway

Earlier today, the highly-anticipated, first ever permanent Museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres, officially opened to the public.

The Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and two-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. This one-of-a-kind Museum is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski