Museum of Broadway
Photos: Inside the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway is now open to the public.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Earlier today, the highly-anticipated, first ever permanent Museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres, officially opened to the public.

The Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and two-time Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. This one-of-a-kind Museum is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who create them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Fred Dixon, Anne del Castillo, Mark Levine, Brad Hoylman, Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Fred Dixon

Anne del Castillo, Mark Levine, Brad Hoylman, Fred Dixon, Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Brad Hoylman

Brad Hoylman

Mark Levine

Mark Levine

Anne del Castillo

Fred Dixon, Brad Hoylman, Mark Levine, Anne del Castillo, Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

James Nederlander

James Nederlander

Erik Bottcher

Erik Bottcher

Erik Bottcher, Fred Dixon, Anne del Castillo, Brad Hoylman, Mark Levine, Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Fred Dixon, James Nederlander, Erik Bottcher, Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti, Brad Hoylman, Anne del Castillo

Eric Adams

James Nederlander, Fred Dixon, Erik Bottcher, Anne del Castillo, Brad Hoylman, Mark Levine, Eric Adams, Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Eric Adams

James Nederlander, Anne del Castillo, Fred Dixon, Mark Levine, Diane Nicoletti, Julie Boardman, Eric Adams, Brad Hoylman, Erik Bottcher

James Nederlander, Anne del Castillo, Fred Dixon, Mark Levine, Diane Nicoletti, Julie Boardman, Eric Adams, Brad Hoylman, Erik Bottcher

Julie Boardman, Eric Adams, Diane Nicoletti



