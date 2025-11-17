Photos: Inside the 2025 Academy’s Governors Awards with Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Lopez & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On November 16, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrated the Academy’s 16th Governors Awards in Hollywood, honoring Tony Award-nominated dancer Debbie Allen, Tom Cruise, and Wynn Thomas.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”

Attendees included Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jon M. Chu, Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh, Oscar Isaac, Emma Stone, Amanda Seyfried, Elle Fanning, and more. Check out photos from the event.

During the ceremony, Erivo presented the Honorary Oscar to Allen, whose Broadway credits include Ain't Misbehavin', West Side Story, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Watch both speeches below.

Other Honorary Awards were presented to Tom Cruise by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Wynn Thomas by Octavia Spencer, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was presented to Dolly Parton by Lily Tomlin.

Photo Credit: The Academy