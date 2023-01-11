Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More

Women Talking will be available later in January on Audible.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Just last night, MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible presented a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre. The performance was recorded and will be available later in January on Audible.

The evening brings together Women Talking's screenwriter/director Sarah Polley with cast members Jessie Buckley, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett, to perform three new short plays from emerging playwrights Sandra Delgado, ruth tang and Brittany Allen. The event performances are inspired by the film and its themes, especially the choice the main characters of Women Talking need to make as a community: Do nothing. Stay and fight. Leave.

Joining Sarah and the cast were Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) for a conversation with Polley and the evening's playwrights. Zoe Chao (Long Weekend, Search Party) will perform, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) rounded out the evening's cast with a performance of Billie Eilish's "my future." The production was directed by Kimberly Senior and conceived and produced by Seth Fradkoff for Orion Pictures Kate Navin for Audible Theater. Baseline Theatrical co-produced the evening.

Women Talking is written and directed by Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews. The film is produced by Dede Gardner, p.g.a, Jeremy Kleiner, p.g.a. and Frances McDormand, p.g.a. It is in select movie theaters now and will be expanding through January.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

August Winter, Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley, Sheila McCarthy, Kate Hallett and Michelle McCleod
August Winter, Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley, Sheila McCarthy, Kate Hallett and Michelle McCleod

Sarah Polley and Jessie Buckley
Sarah Polley and Jessie Buckley

Bob Fradkoff, Producer Seth Fradkoff and Director Kimberly Senior
Bob Fradkoff, Producer Seth Fradkoff and Director Kimberly Senior

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

Audible CEO Bob Carrigan and Audible Founder Don Katz
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan and Audible Founder Don Katz

Audible CEO Bob Carrigan
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan

Audible Founder Don Katz
Audible Founder Don Katz

Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan, Artistic Director of Audible Theater/Producer Kate Navin and Audible Founder Don Katz

Sarah Polley and Producer Seth Fradkoff
Sarah Polley and Producer Seth Fradkoff

Sheila McCarthy
Sheila McCarthy

Sheila McCarthy
Sheila McCarthy

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley

Kate Hallett
Kate Hallett

Kate Hallett
Kate Hallett

Zoë Chao
Zoë Chao

Zoë Chao
Zoë Chao

Sandra Delgado
Sandra Delgado

Ruth Tang
Ruth Tang

Sandra Delgado, Brittany K. Allen and Ruth Tang
Sandra Delgado, Brittany K. Allen and Ruth Tang

Brittany K. Allen
Brittany K. Allen

Heidi Schreck
Heidi Schreck

Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley

Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada

Sandra Delgado and Heidi Schreck
Sandra Delgado and Heidi Schreck

Audible Founder Don Katz and Sarah Polley
Audible Founder Don Katz and Sarah Polley

Zoë Chao and Brittany K. Allen
Zoë Chao and Brittany K. Allen

August Winter
August Winter

August Winter and Michelle McLeod
August Winter and Michelle McLeod

Michelle McLeod
Michelle McLeod

Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
Jessie Buckley, Zoe Chao, August Winter, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McCleod, Kate Hallett, Sarah Polley and Heidi Schreck

Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
Brittany K. Allen, Jessie Buckley, Zoe Chao, August Winter, Sheila McCarthy, Sandra Delgado, Michelle McCleod, Kate Hallett, Ruth Tang, Sarah Polley and Heidi Schreck

Raúl Castillo
Raúl Castillo

Samantha Mathis
Samantha Mathis

Samantha Mathis
Samantha Mathis

Sheila McCarthy and Sandra Delgado
Sheila McCarthy and Sandra Delgado

August Winter, Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley, Sheila McCarthy, Kate Hallett and Michelle McCleod
August Winter, Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley, Sheila McCarthy, Kate Hallett and Michelle McCleod

August Winter, Ruth Tang and Michelle McCleod
August Winter, Ruth Tang and Michelle McCleod

August Winter, Jessie Buckley and Michelle McCleod
August Winter, Jessie Buckley and Michelle McCleod

Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley and Mira Nair
Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley and Mira Nair

Jessie Buckley, Film Producer Dede Gardner and Sheila McCarthy
Jessie Buckley, Film Producer Dede Gardner and Sheila McCarthy

Gaby Hoffmann
Gaby Hoffmann

Kimberly Senior, Heidi Schreck, Diana DiMenna and Alysia Reiner
Kimberly Senior, Heidi Schreck, Diana DiMenna and Alysia Reiner

Sarah Polley, Zoe Chao and Producer Seth Fradkoff
Sarah Polley, Zoe Chao and Producer Seth Fradkoff

Heidi Schreck and Sarah Polley
Heidi Schreck and Sarah Polley

Gaby Hoffmann, Alysia Reiner, Brittany K. Allen and Diana DiMenna
Gaby Hoffmann, Alysia Reiner, Brittany K. Allen and Diana DiMenna

Producer Seth Fradkoff and Sheila McCarthy
Producer Seth Fradkoff and Sheila McCarthy

Gaby Hoffmann and Sheila McCarthy
Gaby Hoffmann and Sheila McCarthy

Gaby Hoffmann, Sheila McCarthy and August Winter
Gaby Hoffmann, Sheila McCarthy and August Winter

Annie Golden and Jessie Buckley
Annie Golden and Jessie Buckley

Aidan Kohn-Murphy and Dylan Troesken
Aidan Kohn-Murphy and Dylan Troesken

Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
Aidan Kohn-Murphy, Dylan Troesken, James Rose, Kate Hallett, Sophie Beren, Sheila McCarthy and August Winte

Alysia Reiner
Alysia Reiner

Sarah Polley and Jessie Buckley
Sarah Polley and Jessie Buckley

Signage at The Minetta Lane
Signage at The Minetta Lane

Signage at The Minetta Lane
Signage at The Minetta Lane

Heidi Schreck
Heidi Schreck

Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley

Zoë Chao
Zoë Chao

Zoë Chao
Zoë Chao

August Winter and Michelle McLeod
August Winter and Michelle McLeod

Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada
Eva Noblezada

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley

Kate Hallett
Kate Hallett

Sheila McCarthy
Sheila McCarthy

Sheila McCarthy
Sheila McCarthy

Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen
Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen

Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen
Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen

Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen
Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen

Director Kimberly Senior and Eva Noblezada
Director Kimberly Senior and Eva Noblezada



Gisela Adisa, Nancy Anderson & More to Star in 1776 National Tour Photo
Gisela Adisa, Nancy Anderson & More to Star in 1776 National Tour
The National Tour cast has been announced for American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of 1776. See who is starring in the production, tour dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/8/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/8/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/8/2023.
Video: BEETLEJUICE Takes Its Final Bow On Broadway Photo
Video: BEETLEJUICE Takes It's Final Bow On Broadway
The beloved musical adaptation of BEETLEJUICE ended its Broadway run this weekend after 679 performances on Broadway. See video from the show's final performance featuring a sell-out crowd of devoted fans, an appearance from the show's Tony-winning director Alex Timbers, and a very grateful cast.
Photos: Michael Kors Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN Photo
Photos: Michael Kors Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN
See photos of designer Michael Kors and film producer George Tillman Jr. visiting Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Meets the Press!Photos: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Meets the Press!
January 11, 2023

See photos of Jinkx Monsoon meeting the press, ahead of her Broadway debut as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' in Chicago!
Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & MorePhotos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
January 11, 2023

Just last night, MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible presented a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre. Check out photos from inside the event!
Photos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain CallPhotos: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE Take Their Closing Night Curtain Call
January 9, 2023

BEETLEJUICE officially closed on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023. BroadwayWorld was there to bid the show goodbye, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their final Broadway curtain call here!
Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUSPhotos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS
January 8, 2023

Billy Crudup, who played Russell Hammond in the original Almost Famous film, visited the cast of Almost Famous on Broadway this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Original Movie Cast Member Jimmy Fallon Attends ALMOST FAMOUS Performance

January 6, 2023

Check out photos of Almost Famous film cast member Jimmy Fallon (Dennis Hope) attending a performance of Broadway's Almost Famous!
January 6, 2023

Check out photos of Almost Famous film cast member Jimmy Fallon (Dennis Hope) attending a performance of Broadway’s Almost Famous!
