Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More

Just last night, MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible presented a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre. The performance was recorded and will be available later in January on Audible.

The evening brings together Women Talking's screenwriter/director Sarah Polley with cast members Jessie Buckley, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett, to perform three new short plays from emerging playwrights Sandra Delgado, ruth tang and Brittany Allen. The event performances are inspired by the film and its themes, especially the choice the main characters of Women Talking need to make as a community: Do nothing. Stay and fight. Leave.

Joining Sarah and the cast were Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) for a conversation with Polley and the evening's playwrights. Zoe Chao (Long Weekend, Search Party) will perform, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) rounded out the evening's cast with a performance of Billie Eilish's "my future." The production was directed by Kimberly Senior and conceived and produced by Seth Fradkoff for Orion Pictures Kate Navin for Audible Theater. Baseline Theatrical co-produced the evening.

Women Talking is written and directed by Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews. The film is produced by Dede Gardner, p.g.a, Jeremy Kleiner, p.g.a. and Frances McDormand, p.g.a. It is in select movie theaters now and will be expanding through January.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas