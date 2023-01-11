Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
Just last night, MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible presented a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre. The performance was recorded and will be available later in January on Audible.
The evening brings together Women Talking's screenwriter/director Sarah Polley with cast members Jessie Buckley, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett, to perform three new short plays from emerging playwrights Sandra Delgado, ruth tang and Brittany Allen. The event performances are inspired by the film and its themes, especially the choice the main characters of Women Talking need to make as a community: Do nothing. Stay and fight. Leave.
Joining Sarah and the cast were Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) for a conversation with Polley and the evening's playwrights. Zoe Chao (Long Weekend, Search Party) will perform, and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) rounded out the evening's cast with a performance of Billie Eilish's "my future." The production was directed by Kimberly Senior and conceived and produced by Seth Fradkoff for Orion Pictures Kate Navin for Audible Theater. Baseline Theatrical co-produced the evening.
Women Talking is written and directed by Sarah Polley, based upon the book by Miriam Toews. The film is produced by Dede Gardner, p.g.a, Jeremy Kleiner, p.g.a. and Frances McDormand, p.g.a. It is in select movie theaters now and will be expanding through January.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
August Winter, Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley, Sheila McCarthy, Kate Hallett and Michelle McCleod
Sarah Polley and Jessie Buckley
Bob Fradkoff, Producer Seth Fradkoff and Director Kimberly Senior
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan and Audible Founder Don Katz
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan
Audible Founder Don Katz
Audible CEO Bob Carrigan, Artistic Director of Audible Theater/Producer Kate Navin and Audible Founder Don Katz
Sarah Polley and Producer Seth Fradkoff
Kate Hallett
Kate Hallett
Zoë Chao
Zoë Chao
Ruth Tang
Sandra Delgado, Brittany K. Allen and Ruth Tang
Sarah Polley
Sarah Polley
Sandra Delgado and Heidi Schreck
Audible Founder Don Katz and Sarah Polley
Zoë Chao and Brittany K. Allen
August Winter
August Winter and Michelle McLeod
Michelle McLeod
Jessie Buckley, Zoe Chao, August Winter, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McCleod, Kate Hallett, Sarah Polley and Heidi Schreck
Brittany K. Allen, Jessie Buckley, Zoe Chao, August Winter, Sheila McCarthy, Sandra Delgado, Michelle McCleod, Kate Hallett, Ruth Tang, Sarah Polley and Heidi Schreck
Raúl Castillo
Sheila McCarthy and Sandra Delgado
August Winter, Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley, Sheila McCarthy, Kate Hallett and Michelle McCleod
August Winter, Ruth Tang and Michelle McCleod
August Winter, Jessie Buckley and Michelle McCleod
Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley and Mira Nair
Jessie Buckley, Film Producer Dede Gardner and Sheila McCarthy
Kimberly Senior, Heidi Schreck, Diana DiMenna and Alysia Reiner
Sarah Polley, Zoe Chao and Producer Seth Fradkoff
Heidi Schreck and Sarah Polley
Gaby Hoffmann, Alysia Reiner, Brittany K. Allen and Diana DiMenna
Producer Seth Fradkoff and Sheila McCarthy
Gaby Hoffmann and Sheila McCarthy
Gaby Hoffmann, Sheila McCarthy and August Winter
Annie Golden and Jessie Buckley
Aidan Kohn-Murphy and Dylan Troesken
Aidan Kohn-Murphy, Dylan Troesken, James Rose, Kate Hallett, Sophie Beren, Sheila McCarthy and August Winte
Sarah Polley and Jessie Buckley
Signage at The Minetta Lane
Signage at The Minetta Lane
Sarah Polley
Zoë Chao
Zoë Chao
August Winter and Michelle McLeod
Kate Hallett
Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen
Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen
Sarah Polley, Ruth Tang, Heidi Schreck, Sandra Delgado and Brittany K. Allen
Director Kimberly Senior and Eva Noblezada