Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall

The concert featured Kate Baldwin, Andrew Barth Feldman, Helen J. Shen, Gracie Lawrence, and more.
Earlier this week, Dolly took the stage at Carnegie Hall. Transport Group presented a one-night-only concert of Hello, Dolly!, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director and five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner Jack Cummings III.
This unique concert series features a different lineup of performers for each song, rather than a role portrayed by one actor for the entire evening. Additionally, in lieu of the musical's book scenes, backstage stories and anecdotes from the creation of the original production were woven between songs.
The star-studded cast of Transport Group's concert included: Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah Elless, Andrew Barth Feldman, Katie Finneran, Jessica Fontana, Santino Fontana, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson , Ashley D. Kelley, Gracie Lawrence, Beth Leavel, Kecia Lewis, Marilyn Maye, Jak Malone, Zachary Noah Piser, Thom Sesma, Helen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Christopher Sieber, Roger Preston Smith, Cheryl Stern, Ephraim Sykes, Barbara Walsh, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Samantha Williams ,Anna Zavelson, and Alysha Umphress.
Watch Umphress sing from the show and check out photos from the big night below!
Photo Credit: Grace Copeland
Joey Chancey, the 30-piece Hello, Dolly! orchestra, and the 75-voice Hello, Dolly! Choir
Gracie Lawrence sings "Just Leave Everything to Me"
Thom Sesma sings "It Takes a Woman"
Kecia Lewis sings "World, Take Me Back"
Zachary Noah Piser and Santino Fontana sing "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"
NaTasha Yvette Williams sings "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"
The Hello, Dolly! Dance Ensemble (Mike Baerga, Lauren Blackman, Julianna Brown, Mary Callahan, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Jake Corcoran, Emma Crow, Kammie Krum, Alyssa Epstein, TJ Kubler, Greg Liles, Nick Nazzaro, Andrew Nelin, Arisa Odaka, Tanner Pflueger, Katie Pohlman Wright, Mandie Rapoza, Christine Sienicki, Tyler Sparacio, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Matthew Varvar, Allison Walsh, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski) in "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"
Nikki Renée Daniels sings "Ribbons Down My Back"
Hannah Elless, Ann Harada, Anna Zavelson sing "Motherhood"
Jak Malone, Grey Henson, Barbara Walsh sing "Dancing"
Grey Henson and Erika Henningsen in "Dancing"
Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Barbara Walsh, Samantha Williams, Jak Malone in "Dancing"
Kate Baldwin sings "Love, Look in My Window"
Marilyn Maye sings "Before the Parade Passes By"
Marilyn Maye sings "Before the Parade Passes By"
Christopher Sieber sings "Penny in My Pocket"
A.J. Shively, Ashley D. Kelley, Jessica Fontana, Ephraim Sykes sing "Elegance"
The men of the Hello, Dolly! Dance Ensemble (Mike Baerga, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Jake Corcoran, TJ Kubler, Greg Liles, Nick Nazzaro, Andrew Nelin, Tanner Pflueger, Tyler Sparacio, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Matthew Varvar, Matt Wiercinski) in "The Waiter's Gallop"
Jennifer Simard sings "Hello, Dolly" with the men of the Hello, Dolly! Dance Ensemble (Mike Baerga, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Jake Corcoran, TJ Kubler, Greg Liles, Nick Nazzaro, Andrew Nelin, Tanner Pflueger, Tyler Sparacio, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Matthew Varvar, Matt Wiercinski)
Alysha Umphress sings "Love is Only Love"
Helen J. Shen and Andrew Barth Feldman sing "It Only Takes a Moment"
Hosts Frank DiLella and Lee Roy Reams
J. Harrison Ghee sings "So Long, Dearie"
Lee Roy Reams and Christopher Sieber sing the "Finale Ultimo"
J. Harrison Ghee, Alysha Umphress, Marilyn Maye, Kate Baldwin, Katie Finneran, Gracie Lawrence, Kecia Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams
Lee Roy Reams, Anna Zavelson, Samantha Williams, Ashley D. Kelley, Santino Fontana, Ephraim Sykes, Andrew Barth Feldman, J. Harrison Ghee, Alysha Umphress, Marilyn Maye, Kate Baldwin, Katie Finneran, Gracie Lawrence, Kecia Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Ann Harada, Barbara Walsh, Thom Sesma, Christopher Sieber, Hannah Elless, Nikki Renée Daniels, Lauren Blackman
