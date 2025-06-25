 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall

The concert featured Kate Baldwin, Andrew Barth Feldman, Helen J. Shen, Gracie Lawrence, and more.

By: Jun. 25, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Earlier this week, Dolly took the stage at Carnegie Hall. Transport Group presented a one-night-only concert of Hello, Dolly!, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director and five-time Drama Desk Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner Jack Cummings III.

This unique concert series features a different lineup of performers for each song, rather than a role portrayed by one actor for the entire evening. Additionally, in lieu of the musical's book scenes, backstage stories and anecdotes from the creation of the original production were woven between songs.

The star-studded cast of Transport Group's concert included: Kate Baldwin, Nikki Renée Daniels, Hannah EllessAndrew Barth FeldmanKatie FinneranJessica FontanaSantino FontanaJ. Harrison GheeAnn HaradaErika HenningsenGrey Henson , Ashley D. KelleyGracie LawrenceBeth LeavelKecia LewisMarilyn MayeJak MaloneZachary Noah PiserThom SesmaHelen J. Shen, A.J. Shively, Christopher SieberRoger Preston SmithCheryl SternEphraim SykesBarbara WalshNaTasha Yvette WilliamsSamantha Williams ,Anna Zavelson, and Alysha Umphress.

Watch Umphress sing from the show and check out photos from the big night below!

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Joey Chancey, the 30-piece Hello, Dolly! orchestra, and the 75-voice Hello, Dolly! Choir

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Gracie Lawrence sings "Just Leave Everything to Me"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Thom Sesma sings "It Takes a Woman"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Kecia Lewis sings "World, Take Me Back"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Zachary Noah Piser and Santino Fontana sing "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
NaTasha Yvette Williams sings "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
The Hello, Dolly! Dance Ensemble (Mike Baerga, Lauren Blackman, Julianna Brown, Mary Callahan, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Jake Corcoran, Emma Crow, Kammie Krum, Alyssa Epstein, TJ Kubler, Greg Liles, Nick Nazzaro, Andrew Nelin, Arisa Odaka, Tanner Pflueger, Katie Pohlman Wright, Mandie Rapoza, Christine Sienicki, Tyler Sparacio, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Matthew Varvar, Allison Walsh, Dori Waymer, Matt Wiercinski) in "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Nikki Renée Daniels sings "Ribbons Down My Back"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Hannah Elless, Ann Harada, Anna Zavelson sing "Motherhood"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Jak Malone, Grey Henson, Barbara Walsh sing "Dancing"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Grey Henson and Erika Henningsen in "Dancing"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Barbara Walsh, Samantha Williams, Jak Malone in "Dancing"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Kate Baldwin sings "Love, Look in My Window"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Marilyn Maye sings "Before the Parade Passes By"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Marilyn Maye sings "Before the Parade Passes By"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Christopher Sieber sings "Penny in My Pocket"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Sondra Lee

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
A.J. Shively, Ashley D. Kelley, Jessica Fontana, Ephraim Sykes sing "Elegance"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
The men of the Hello, Dolly! Dance Ensemble (Mike Baerga, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Jake Corcoran, TJ Kubler, Greg Liles, Nick Nazzaro, Andrew Nelin, Tanner Pflueger, Tyler Sparacio, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Matthew Varvar, Matt Wiercinski) in "The Waiter's Gallop"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Jennifer Simard sings "Hello, Dolly" with the men of the Hello, Dolly! Dance Ensemble (Mike Baerga, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Jake Corcoran, TJ Kubler, Greg Liles, Nick Nazzaro, Andrew Nelin, Tanner Pflueger, Tyler Sparacio, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Matthew Varvar, Matt Wiercinski)

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Alysha Umphress sings "Love is Only Love"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Helen J. Shen and Andrew Barth Feldman sing "It Only Takes a Moment"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Hosts Frank DiLella and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
J. Harrison Ghee sings "So Long, Dearie"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Jane Dorian

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lee Roy Reams and Christopher Sieber sing the "Finale Ultimo"

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
J. Harrison Ghee, Alysha Umphress, Marilyn Maye, Kate Baldwin, Katie Finneran, Gracie Lawrence, Kecia Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos: Inside Transport Group's Star-Studded HELLO, DOLLY! at Carnegie Hall Image
Lee Roy Reams, Anna Zavelson, Samantha Williams, Ashley D. Kelley, Santino Fontana, Ephraim Sykes, Andrew Barth Feldman, J. Harrison Ghee, Alysha Umphress, Marilyn Maye, Kate Baldwin, Katie Finneran, Gracie Lawrence, Kecia Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Ann Harada, Barbara Walsh, Thom Sesma, Christopher Sieber, Hannah Elless, Nikki Renée Daniels, Lauren Blackman

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos