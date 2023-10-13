Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Off-Broadway

Buena Vista Social Club is now in rehearsals and begins previews on Friday, November 17th. Opening night is set for Wednesday, December 13th, with the limited engagement concluding on Sunday, December 31st at The Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street).

Check out all new photos from the first day of rehearsal below!

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere musical Buena Vista Social ClubTM, the story behind the legendary 8X platinum, Grammy-winning album that ignited a spark in the heart of Havana and became a global sensation. This production brings the acclaimed album to life with an exceptional company of artists and performers from all over the world.

The international cast of Buena Vista Social ClubTM will feature Skizzo Arnedillo (Best Original Choreography Nominee Off-Broadway, A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Sanchez Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Hector Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Lincoln Center’s Twelfth Night), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway Debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

The production is directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), with a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), music by Grammy Award winning Buena Vista Social Club, and choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Carousel, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story). Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) will lead the music team as Music Producer.

Buena Vista Social ClubTM will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director Marco Paguia, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, dialects by Rosie Berrido, vocal coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser, props by Matt Carlin, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. Amanda Michaels will serve as the Production Stage Manager.