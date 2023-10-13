Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Off-Broadway

Previews begin on November 17, ahead of opening night on December 13.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Buena Vista Social Club is now in rehearsals and begins previews on Friday, November 17th.  Opening night is set for Wednesday, December 13th, with the limited engagement concluding on Sunday, December 31st at The Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street).

Check out all new photos from the first day of rehearsal below!

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere musical Buena Vista Social ClubTM, the story behind the legendary 8X platinum, Grammy-winning album that ignited a spark in the heart of Havana and became a global sensation. This production brings the acclaimed album to life with an exceptional company of artists and performers from all over the world.

The international cast of Buena Vista Social ClubTM will feature Skizzo Arnedillo (Best Original Choreography Nominee Off-Broadway, A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Sanchez Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Hector Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Lincoln Center’s Twelfth Night), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway Debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

The production is directed by Tony nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), with a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), music by Grammy Award winning Buena Vista Social Club, and choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Carousel, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story). Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) will lead the music team as Music Producer.

Buena Vista Social ClubTM will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director Marco Paguia, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, dialects by Rosie Berrido, vocal coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser, props by Matt Carlin, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. Amanda Michaels will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

Buena Vista Social Club
Saheem Ali (Director), David Oquendo, and Renesito Avich (Eliades)

Buena Vista Social Club
Company

Buena Vista Social Club
(back row, l-r) Renesito Avich (Eliades), Olly Sholotan (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Ruben), Kenya Browne (Young Omara), Danaya Esperanza (Young Haydee), Natalie Belcon (Omara), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Ruben), Luis Vega (Juan De Marcos), Marielys Molina (Ensemble), Angélica Beliard (Ensemble), Nancy Ticotin (Off-Stage Cover), Hector Juan Maisonet (Ensemble), (front row, l-r) Mel Semé (Ibrahim), Skizzo Arnedillo (Ensemble), Carlos Sanchez Falú (Ensemble), Ilda Mason (Ensemble), Jared Machado (Young Compay), Julio Monge (Compay)

Buena Vista Social Club
Neil Pepe (Artistic Director), David Yazbek (Music Producer), Marco Paguia (Music Director), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor), Justin Peck (Co-Choreographer), Saheem Ali (Director), Marco Ramirez (Book), Orin Wolf (Producer), Patricia Delgado (Co-Choreographer)

Buena Vista Social Club
Jainardo Batista Sterling (Ruben)

Buena Vista Social Club
Luis Vega (Juan De Marcos)

Buena Vista Social Club
Julio Monge (Compay)

Buena Vista Social Club
Danaya Esperanza (Young Haydee)

Buena Vista Social Club
Kenya Browne (Young Omara)

Buena Vista Social Club
Olly Sholotan (Young Ibrahim)

Buena Vista Social Club
Mel Semé (Ibrahim) and Marielys Molina (Ensemble)

Buena Vista Social Club
(front row) Luis Vega (Juan De Marcos) and Julio Monge (Compay), (back row) Carlos Gonzalez, Justin Peck (Co-Choreographer), Patricia Delgado (Co-Choreographer), and Neil Pepe (Artistic Director)

Buena Vista Social Club
Leonardo Reyna (Young Ruben)

Buena Vista Social Club
Natalie Belcon (Omara)

Buena Vista Social Club
Renesito Avich (Eliades)

Buena Vista Social Club
Luis Vega (Juan De Marcos)

Buena Vista Social Club
Company

Buena Vista Social Club
David Yazbek (Music Producer)

Buena Vista Social Club
Jared Machado (Young Compay)

Buena Vista Social Club
Kenya Browne (Young Omara)

Buena Vista Social Club
Ilda Mason (Ensemble)

Buena Vista Social Club
(l-r) Kenya Browne (Young Omara), Leonardo Reyna (Young Ruben), Jared Machado (Young Compay), Natalie Belcon (Omara)

Buena Vista Social Club
(front row) Luis Vega (Juan De Marcos) and Julio Monge (Compay), Renesito Avich (Eliades), (back row) Justin Peck (Co-Choreographer), and Patricia Delgado (Co-Choreographer)

Buena Vista Social Club
Leonardo Reyna (Young Ruben), David Oquendo, and Renesito Avich (Eliades)

Buena Vista Social Club
(l-r) Saheem Ali (Director), Neil Pepe (Artistic Director), Marco Ramirez (Book), and David Yazbek (Music Producer)





RELATED STORIES

1
Cast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company Photo
Cast Set for BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company

Get ready for the world premiere of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB at Atlantic Theater Company. Find out when the show is running and how to secure your tickets for this must-see event.

More Hot Stories For You

PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway RunPURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13th, 2023
Meet the Cast of I NEED THAT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of I NEED THAT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARDReview Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD

Videos

Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL Video
Nathan Lane Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You