Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

The newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre.
See photos below of the cast and creative team on the red carpet, including Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, Bobby Conte and many more!
Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.
The cast of The Who’s TOMMY features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.
Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Bobby Conte, John Ambrosino and Christina Sajous
Director Des McAnuff, Composer Pete Townshend, Rachel Fuller and Choreographer Lorin Latarro
Composer Pete Townshend and Director Des McAnuff
Bobby Conte and Ali Louis Bourzgui
Set Designer David Korins
Set Designer David Korins
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Director Des McAnuff
Director Des McAnuff
Director Des McAnuff
Choreographer Lorin Latarro
Choreographer Lorin Latarro
Associate Choreographer Dee Tomasetta, Choreographer Lorin Latarro and Associate Choreographer Sarah Parker
Composer Pete Townshend
John Ambrosino, Alison Luff, Des McAnuff, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Adam Jacobs and Bobby Conte
Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, Bobby Conte, John Ambrosino and Christina Sajous
Signage at The Nederlander Theatre
