THE BEDWETTER
Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE BEDWETTER

Performances run for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 19th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

May. 24, 2022  

The Atlantic Theater Company opened the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman. The show features lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, choreography by Byron Easley, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter began performances on Saturday, April 30th and officially opened last night, Monday, May 23rd, for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 19th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The Bedwetter features Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Broadway debut), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, "Cheers"), Margot Weintraub (Off-Broadway debut), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Zoe Glick
Zoe Glick

Zoe Glick
Zoe Glick

Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy
Caissie Levy

Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth

Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman

Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm

The Bedwetter
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

The Bedwetter
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

The Bedwetter
Emily Zimmerman and Zoe Glick

The Bedwetter
Emily Zimmerman and Zoe Glick

The Bedwetter
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein

The Bedwetter
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein

The Bedwetter
Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

The Bedwetter
Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

The Bedwetter
Caissie Levy and David Reiser

The Bedwetter
Caissie Levy and David Reiser

The Bedwetter
Bebe Neuwirth and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Bebe Neuwirth and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Tom Kirdahy, Atlantic Theater Artistic Director Neil Pepe and Atlantic Theater Managing Director Jeffory Lawson

The Bedwetter
Caissie Levy, Ashley Blanchet and Ellyn Marie Marsh

Ellyn Marie Marsh
Ellyn Marie Marsh

Ellyn Marie Marsh
Ellyn Marie Marsh

The Bedwetter
Caissie Levy and Darren Goldstein

The Bedwetter
Caissie Levy and Darren Goldstein

The Bedwetter
Lauren Marcus, Annabelle Wachtel,Charlie Tassone and Elizabeth Ward Land

The Bedwetter
Lauren Marcus, Annabelle Wachtel,Charlie Tassone and Elizabeth Ward Land

The Band
The Band

The Bedwetter
Darren Goldstein, Caissie Levy, Emily Zimmerman, Zoe Glick and Bebe Neuwirth

The Bedwetter
Darren Goldstein, Caissie Levy, Emily Zimmerman, Zoe Glick and Bebe Neuwirth

The Bedwetter
Darren Goldstein, Caissie Levy, Anne Kauffman Emily Zimmerman, Zoe Glick and Bebe Neuwirth

The Bedwetter
Caissie Levy and Joshua Harmon

The Bedwetter
Caissie Levy and Joshua Harmon

The Bedwetter
Joshua Harmon, Anne Kauffman and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Joshua Harmon, Anne Kauffman and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Anne Kauffman and her sisters, Sarah Silverman and sister Laura Silverman

The Bedwetter
Anne Kauffman and her sisters

The Bedwetter
Sarah Silverman and sister Laura Silverman

The Bedwetter
Morgan James and Ellyn Marie Marsh

The Bedwetter
Morgan James and Ellyn Marie Marsh

The Bedwetter
Annabelle Wachtel, Emily Zimmerman, Charlotte MacLeod, Sarah Silverman, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Margot Weintraub, Zoe Glick and Charlie Tassone

The Bedwetter
Annabelle Wachtel and Charlie Tassone

The Bedwetter
Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Margot Weintraub and Charlotte MacLeod

The Bedwetter
Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Margot Weintraub and Charlotte MacLeod

The Bedwetter
Anne Kauffman and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Anne Kauffman and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Zoe Glick and Rick Crom

The Bedwetter
Rory Albanese and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Rory Albanese and Sarah Silverman

The Bedwetter
Annabelle Wachtel, Emily Zimmerman, Charlotte MacLeod, Child Wrangler Amy Palagi, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Margot Weintraub, Zoe Glick and Charlie Tassone

The Bedwetter
Zoe Glick and Ellyn Marie Marsh

The Bedwetter
Zoe Glick and Ellyn Marie Marsh





