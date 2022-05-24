Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE BEDWETTER

Click Here for More Articles on THE BEDWETTER

The Atlantic Theater Company opened the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman. The show features lyrics by Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger and Sarah Silverman, music by Adam Schlesinger, choreography by Byron Easley, and direction by Lucille Lortel Award winner Anne Kauffman.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter began performances on Saturday, April 30th and officially opened last night, Monday, May 23rd, for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 19th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

The Bedwetter features Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Rick Crom (HBO's "Divorce"), Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis (Off-Broadway debut), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (The Little Foxes), Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, "Cheers"), Margot Weintraub (Off-Broadway debut), and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).

