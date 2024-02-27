Photos: Inside Opening Night of Fiasco Theater's PERICLES

Fiasco Theater’s Pericles officially opened last night, February 26, at Classic Stage Company. The run will conclude on Sunday March 24, 2024. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night. Check out photos from the celebration below!

Pericles takes the Prince of Tyre on a Mediterranean adventure full of riddles, betrayals…and pirates! From confident leader to yearning lover to seeker of meaning, our hero in this Shakespearean tragicomedy will be brought to life on the CSC stage by the inventive Fiasco Theater, who have previously delighted New York audiences with inspired interpretations of Cymbeline and Into the Woods. The Fiasco Theater ensemble brings music, poetry, and a completely new way of seeing one of the Bard’s most complex characters.

Pericles was written by William Shakespeare and will be directed by Fiasco’s Co-Artistic Director and founder, Ben Steinfeld. The cast of Fiasco Theater’s Pericles includes Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, Paul L. Coffey, Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen, Devin E. Haqq, Ben Steinfeld, Paco Tolson, Tatiana Weschler, and Emily Young.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski