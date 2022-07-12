Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BETWEEN THE LINES
Click Here for More on BETWEEN THE LINES

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN THE LINES Off-Broadway

The musical  opened last night, July 11, at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage

Jul. 12, 2022  

The new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines opened last night at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.

BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Between the Lines
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon, Jerusha Cavazos, Will Burton and Sean Stack

Between the Lines
Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon and Jerusha Cavazos

Between the Lines
Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon, Jerusha Cavazos, Will Burton and Sean Stack

Between the Lines
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney and Arielle Jacobs

Between the Lines
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney and Arielle Jacobs

Between the Lines
Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon and Jerusha Cavazos

Between the Lines
Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith

Between the Lines
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon, Jerusha Cavazos, Will Burton and Sean Stack

Between the Lines
Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith

Between the Lines
Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith

Between the Lines
Arielle Jacobs

Between the Lines
Arielle Jacobs

Between the Lines
Jake David Smith

Between the Lines
Jake David Smith

Between the Lines
Vicki Lewis and Julia Murney

Between the Lines
Vicki Lewis and Julia Murney

Between the Lines
Vicki Lewis

Between the Lines
Vicki Lewis

Between the Lines
Julia Murney

Between the Lines
Julia Murney

Between the Lines
Martin Landry, Dan Hoy, Heather Ayers and Aubrey Matalon

Between the Lines
John Rapson, Jerusha Cavazos, Sean Stack and Will Burton

Between the Lines
John Rapson, Jerusha Cavazos, Sean Stack and Will Burton

Between the Lines
The Cast of "Between The Lines" with Producer Daryl Roth

Between the Lines
Wren Rivera

Between the Lines
Wren Rivera

Between the Lines
Sean Stack

Between the Lines
Sean Stack

Between the Lines
Will Burton

Between the Lines
Will Burton

Between the Lines
Jerusha Cavazos

Between the Lines
Jerusha Cavazos

Between the Lines
John Rapson

Between the Lines
John Rapson

Between the Lines
Martin Landry

Between the Lines
Martin Landry

Between the Lines
Heather Ayers

Between the Lines
Heather Ayers

Between the Lines
Dan Hoy

Between the Lines
Dan Hoy

Between the Lines
Aubrey Matalon

Between the Lines
Aubrey Matalon

Between the Lines
Aubrey Matalon and Dan Hoy

Between the Lines
(Back Row L-R) Martin Landry, Dan Hoy, John Rapson, Sean Stack, Jake David Smith, Will Burton and Julia Murney (Front Row L-R) Hillary Fisher, Heather Ayers, Aubrey Matalon, Arielle Jacobs, Jerusha Cavazos, Vicki Lewis and Wren Rivera

Between the Lines
The Cast of "Between The Lines" take a selfie

Between the Lines
Jake David Smith, Daryl Roth and Arielle Jacobs

Between the Lines
Katie Anderson, Jodi Picoult, Timothy Allen McDonald, Samantha Van Leer and Elyssa Samsel

Between the Lines
Jeff Calhoun, Katie Anderson, Jodi Picoult, Timothy Allen McDonald, Samantha Van Leer, Elyssa Samsel and Paul McGill

Between the Lines
Tobin Ost, Caite Hevner and Jason Lyons

Between the Lines
Jeff Calhoun and Paul McGill

Between the Lines
Jeff Calhoun and Paul McGill

Between the Lines
Jeff Calhoun, Daryl Roth and Paul McGill

Between the Lines
Jeff Calhoun, Daryl Roth and Paul McGill

Between the Lines
Haley Fish

Between the Lines
Haley Fish

Between the Lines
Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer

Between the Lines
Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer

Between the Lines
Timothy Allen McDonald

Between the Lines
Timothy Allen McDonald

Between the Lines
Maddie Corman and Julie Halston

Between the Lines
Maddie Corman and Julie Halston

Between the Lines
Marquis Rodgriguez and Hillary Fisher

Between the Lines
Hillary Fisher

Between the Lines
Hillary Fisher

Between the Lines
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Between the Lines
Heidi Blickenstaff

Between the Lines
Nicholas Rohlfing and Heidi Blickenstaff

Between the Lines
Nicholas Rohlfing and Heidi Blickenstaff

Between the Lines
Julie Halston, Daryl Roth and Maddie Corman

Between the Lines
JJ Caruncho and Avelene Sorio

Between the Lines
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Kate Anderson

Between the Lines
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Kate Anderson

Between the Lines
Gaby Diaz

Between the Lines
Joshua Burrage, Gaby Diaz and Ben Cook

Between the Lines
Joshua Burrage, Gaby Diaz and Ben Cook

Between the Lines
Gloria Steinem, Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel

Between the Lines
Gloria Steinem, Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel

Between the Lines
Gloria Steinem

Between the Lines
Daryl Roth, Gloria Steinem and Jessica Hecht

Between the Lines
Richard Maltby Jr. and Charlotte Maltby

Between the Lines
Luke Hawkins and Mark Sendroff

Between the Lines
Hal Luftig and Stewart Adelson

Between the Lines
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon

Between the Lines
Signage at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: INTO THE WOODS Takes Opening Night Bows
July 11, 2022

Into the Woods took its first official Broadway bows and we have photos from the big night!
Photos: On the Red Carpet with the Cast of INTO THE WOODS
July 11, 2022

Into the Woods has officially opened on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day. Check out photos of the company from the red carpet!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway Barks with Bernadette Peters & More!
July 10, 2022

Over the past 23 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks, which returned to Shubert Alley for the 24th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event, the first in-person event since 2018. Check out photos from inside Broadway Barks 2022!
Photos: Robert De Niro Visits Billy Crystal at MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
July 8, 2022

Robert De Niro recently stopped by Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway to pay a visit to Billy Crystal. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the two stars backstage here!
Photos: Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph and More Visit POTUS on Broadway
July 8, 2022

Hillary Clinton, Maya Rudolph, and more special guests visited POTUS on Broadway last night, July 7. BroadwayWorld was there to capture photos of the guests with the POTUS cast. Check out the photos here!