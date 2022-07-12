Photos: Inside Opening Night of BETWEEN THE LINES Off-Broadway
The musical opened last night, July 11, at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage
The new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines opened last night at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street).
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent) and based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.
Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts.
BETWEEN THE LINES is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon, Jerusha Cavazos, Will Burton and Sean Stack
Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon and Jerusha Cavazos
Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon, Jerusha Cavazos, Will Burton and Sean Stack
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney and Arielle Jacobs
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney and Arielle Jacobs
Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon and Jerusha Cavazos
Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith
John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Vicki Lewis, Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Aubrey Matalon, Jerusha Cavazos, Will Burton and Sean Stack
Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith
Arielle Jacobs and Jake David Smith
Jake David Smith
Jake David Smith
Martin Landry, Dan Hoy, Heather Ayers and Aubrey Matalon
John Rapson, Jerusha Cavazos, Sean Stack and Will Burton
John Rapson, Jerusha Cavazos, Sean Stack and Will Burton
The Cast of "Between The Lines" with Producer Daryl Roth
Sean Stack
Sean Stack
(Back Row L-R) Martin Landry, Dan Hoy, John Rapson, Sean Stack, Jake David Smith, Will Burton and Julia Murney (Front Row L-R) Hillary Fisher, Heather Ayers, Aubrey Matalon, Arielle Jacobs, Jerusha Cavazos, Vicki Lewis and Wren Rivera
The Cast of "Between The Lines" take a selfie
Jake David Smith, Daryl Roth and Arielle Jacobs
Katie Anderson, Jodi Picoult, Timothy Allen McDonald, Samantha Van Leer and Elyssa Samsel
Jeff Calhoun, Katie Anderson, Jodi Picoult, Timothy Allen McDonald, Samantha Van Leer, Elyssa Samsel and Paul McGill
Tobin Ost, Caite Hevner and Jason Lyons
Jeff Calhoun, Daryl Roth and Paul McGill
Jeff Calhoun, Daryl Roth and Paul McGill
Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer
Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer
Timothy Allen McDonald
Timothy Allen McDonald
Maddie Corman and Julie Halston
Maddie Corman and Julie Halston
Marquis Rodgriguez and Hillary Fisher
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Nicholas Rohlfing and Heidi Blickenstaff
Nicholas Rohlfing and Heidi Blickenstaff
Julie Halston, Daryl Roth and Maddie Corman
JJ Caruncho and Avelene Sorio
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Kate Anderson
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Kate Anderson
Gaby Diaz
Joshua Burrage, Gaby Diaz and Ben Cook
Joshua Burrage, Gaby Diaz and Ben Cook
Gloria Steinem, Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel
Gloria Steinem, Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel
Daryl Roth, Gloria Steinem and Jessica Hecht
Richard Maltby Jr. and Charlotte Maltby
Luke Hawkins and Mark Sendroff
Hal Luftig and Stewart Adelson
Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon
Signage at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre