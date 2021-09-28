Photos: Inside Opening Night of A COMMERCIAL JINGLE FOR REGINA COMET

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the first new musical to premiere in New York City since the shutdown began, opened just last night, September 27, with the strictly limited engagement set to run thought Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the DR2 Theatre (103 E. 15th Street).



Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show.



As previously announced, the cast of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet comprises of Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway, "The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!") starring as 'Regina Comet,' who is joined by ...Regina Comet creators Alex Wyse ("Indoor Boys", Spring Awakening) and Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful).



The creative team for A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet includes Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser (Book/Music/Lyrics), Marshall Pailet (Direction), Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie Klemons (Choreography), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Antonyo Award winner Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Aja M. Jackson (Lighting Design), Twi McCallum (Sound Design), Alex Goldie Golden (Music Director), and Hannah Woodward (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski