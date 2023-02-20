Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Matthew Liu's 5th Annual Valentine's Day Fling at Rockwood Music Hall

Liu's annual Valentine's Day show celebrated its 5 year anniversary at the Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on Tuesday February 14th.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Matthew Liu's annual Valentine's Day show celebrated its 5 year anniversary at the beautiful Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on Tuesday February 14th. Check out photos below!

Also featured were incredible guest performers Xu Cheng, Sarah Nandola and Joey Chang. This very special evening consisted of some of the best hits from previous Valentine's Day Shows such as Matthew's ever-popular song "Everyone is Straight!" and a groovy RnB medley mashing up Khalil Fong and SWV to new songs, arrangements and medleys intertwined with new stories and lessons Matthew's come to learn.

Sarah Nandola sang a number from Elizabeth Swados's "Nightclub Cantata," the show where she and Matthew met after which they duetted on a fun rendition of "As Long As You're Mine" from "Wicked". Afterwards, Xu Cheng joined on piano for some numbers, a highlight of which was premiering an original composition by Matthew Liu called "Love's Greeting".

The last guest performer to take the stage was Joey Chang who improv-ed his way around the piano exquisitely in a number called "All To Me". A powerful evening for Matthew to lay his heart bare on the stage - only befitting for this achievement of 5 years of shows!

Photo Credit: Philip Sheegog and Erik Moore

Matthew Liu
Matthew Liu

Matthew Liu and Xu Cheng
Matthew Liu and Xu Cheng

Xu Cheng and Matthew Liu


Xu Cheng and Matthew Liu

Sarah Nandola and Matthew Liu
Sarah Nandola and Matthew Liu

Matthew Liu and Xu Cheng
Matthew Liu and Xu Cheng

Sarah Nandola and Matthew Liu
Sarah Nandola and Matthew Liu

Sarah Nandola and Matthew Liu
Sarah Nandola and Matthew Liu

Matthew Liu and Joey Chang
Matthew Liu and Joey Chang

Matthew Liu and Joey Chang


Matthew Liu and Joey Chang

Matthew Liu and Joey Chang
Matthew Liu and Joey Chang

Matthew Liu
Matthew Liu

Matthew Liu
Matthew Liu

Matthew Liu
Matthew Liu

