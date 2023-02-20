Photos: Inside Matthew Liu's 5th Annual Valentine's Day Fling at Rockwood Music Hall

Matthew Liu's annual Valentine's Day show celebrated its 5 year anniversary at the beautiful Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 on Tuesday February 14th. Check out photos below!

Also featured were incredible guest performers Xu Cheng, Sarah Nandola and Joey Chang. This very special evening consisted of some of the best hits from previous Valentine's Day Shows such as Matthew's ever-popular song "Everyone is Straight!" and a groovy RnB medley mashing up Khalil Fong and SWV to new songs, arrangements and medleys intertwined with new stories and lessons Matthew's come to learn.

Sarah Nandola sang a number from Elizabeth Swados's "Nightclub Cantata," the show where she and Matthew met after which they duetted on a fun rendition of "As Long As You're Mine" from "Wicked". Afterwards, Xu Cheng joined on piano for some numbers, a highlight of which was premiering an original composition by Matthew Liu called "Love's Greeting".

The last guest performer to take the stage was Joey Chang who improv-ed his way around the piano exquisitely in a number called "All To Me". A powerful evening for Matthew to lay his heart bare on the stage - only befitting for this achievement of 5 years of shows!

Photo Credit: Philip Sheegog and Erik Moore