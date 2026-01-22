 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE

The includes Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, and more.

By: Jan. 22, 2026

The new original musical BLOOD/LOVE will begin its off-Broadway run this spring at Theater 555, opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro, BLOOD/LOVE is directed by Hunter Bird. Sharpe will also star in the leading role of Valerie Bloodlove. The creative team includes choreography by Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero, with additional choreography by Natalie Malotke, music supervision by Matt Hinkley, and music direction by Ben Covello.

The cast will include Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

Rehearsals have officially begun and BroadwayWorld is bringing you a first look below!

 Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Hunter Bird

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Brooke Simpson, Carey Renee Sharp, Zephaniah Divine Wages

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Oksana Platero, Brooke Simpson, Carey Renee Sharp, Zephaniah Divine Wages

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Carey Renee Sharp

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Carey Renee Sharp, Oksana Platero

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
The cast of BLOOD/LOVE

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Victoria Byrd

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Victoria Byrd, Carey Renee Sharp

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Carey Renee Sharp, Brooke Simpson, Kailin Brown, Zephaniah Divine Wages

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Zephaniah Divine Wages, Carey Renee Sharp, Brooke Simpson

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Dru DeCaro and the band

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Natalie Malotke

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Brooke Simpson and the cast of BLOOD/LOVE

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Andrew Avila, Christopher M. Ramirez

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, and the cast of BLOOD/LOVE

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
The cast of BLOOD/LOVE

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Brooke Simpson and the cast of BLOOD/LOVE

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Christopher M. Ramirez

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Christopher M. Ramirez

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Christopher M. Ramirez

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Erika Zade, Malik Bilbrew, Nya

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
The cast and creative team of BLOOD/LOVE

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
The cast of BLOOD/LOVE

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Dru DeCaro, Carey Renee Sharpe, Hunter Bird, Natalie Malotke

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Dru DeCaro

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Dru DeCaro, Carey Renee Sharpe

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Carey Renee Sharpe

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Christopher M. Ramirez

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Divine Wages, Carey Renee Sharpe

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Divine Wages

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Brooke Simpson

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Zephaniah Divine Wages

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Nya, Malik Bilbrew, Erika Zade

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Hunter Bird, Natalie Malotke

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Hunter Bird

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Natalie Malotke

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Hunter Bird, Natalie Malotke

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Natalie Malotke

Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Image
Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos