Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE

The new original musical BLOOD/LOVE will begin its off-Broadway run this spring at Theater 555, opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro, BLOOD/LOVE is directed by Hunter Bird. Sharpe will also star in the leading role of Valerie Bloodlove. The creative team includes choreography by Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero, with additional choreography by Natalie Malotke, music supervision by Matt Hinkley, and music direction by Ben Covello.

The cast will include Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

Rehearsals have officially begun and BroadwayWorld is bringing you a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski