Photos: In Rehearsals with the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE

The new original musical BLOOD/LOVE will begin its off-Broadway run this spring at Theater 555, opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 29, 2026.
Written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro, BLOOD/LOVE is directed by Hunter Bird. Sharpe will also star in the leading role of Valerie Bloodlove. The creative team includes choreography by Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero, with additional choreography by Natalie Malotke, music supervision by Matt Hinkley, and music direction by Ben Covello.
The cast will include Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.
Rehearsals have officially begun and BroadwayWorld is bringing you a first look below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Brooke Simpson, Carey Renee Sharp, Zephaniah Divine Wages
Oksana Platero, Brooke Simpson, Carey Renee Sharp, Zephaniah Divine Wages
Carey Renee Sharp
Carey Renee Sharp, Oksana Platero
The cast of BLOOD/LOVE
Victoria Byrd, Carey Renee Sharp
Carey Renee Sharp, Brooke Simpson, Kailin Brown, Zephaniah Divine Wages
Zephaniah Divine Wages, Carey Renee Sharp, Brooke Simpson
Dru DeCaro and the band
Brooke Simpson and the cast of BLOOD/LOVE
Andrew Avila, Christopher M. Ramirez
Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, and the cast of BLOOD/LOVE
The cast of BLOOD/LOVE
Brooke Simpson and the cast of BLOOD/LOVE
Erika Zade, Malik Bilbrew, Nya
The cast and creative team of BLOOD/LOVE
The cast of BLOOD/LOVE
Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Dru DeCaro, Carey Renee Sharpe, Hunter Bird, Natalie Malotke
Dru DeCaro, Carey Renee Sharpe
Carey Renee Sharpe
Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez
Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Divine Wages, Carey Renee Sharpe
Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Divine Wages
Zephaniah Divine Wages
Nya, Malik Bilbrew, Erika Zade
Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Hunter Bird, Natalie Malotke