TRUE WEST
Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano in TRUE WEST

Dec. 19, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present a new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's True West, directed by James Macdonald.

The cast is hard at work in rehearsal, check out photos below!

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

TRUE WEST will begin preview performances on December 27, 2018 and officially open on Broadway on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

