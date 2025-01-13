News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals

The trio begins performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14th.

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Get a first look at photos of Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in rehearsals for Hadestown on Broadway! Kilgore will take over as Eurydice, Valdes as Orpheus, and Hewitt as Hades. The trio begins performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14th.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Allison Russell as Persephone. They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson. 
 
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
 
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Carlos Valdes

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Carlos Valdes, Tom Hewitt, and Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Tom Hewitt

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Carlos Valdes

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Carlos Valdes

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Tom Hewitt, Carlos Valdes

Photos: Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt in HADESTOWN Rehearsals Image
Tom Hewitt, Hailey Kilgore





