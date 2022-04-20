Photos: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Takes Opening Night Bows
How I Learned to Drive is running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Just last night, Manhattan Theatre Club celebrated opening night of the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
This Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director in a new production. Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Also returning is original cast member and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who is joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).
BroadwayWorld was on hang for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Chris Myers, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Johanna Day and Alyssa May Gold
David Morse and Mary-Louise Parker
Playwright Paula Vogel, Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse
Director Mark Brokaw, Playwright Paula Vogel and Mary-Louise Parker
Johanna Day, Playwright Paula Vogel and Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker and Alyssa May Gold
Playwright Paula Vogel
Johanna Day, Playwright Paula Vogel and Mary-Louise Parker