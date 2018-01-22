Photos: HAMILTON Set Designer Reveals Secrets From the Show's Off-Broadway Run

David Korins, the award-winning production designer behind shows like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Grease! Live, shared some never-before-seen clips and photos on Instagram from Hamilton during its off-Broadway run at The Public Theatre. In his post, Korins revealed that the original set design had a pool in the center of the turntable.

Check out the post below and be sure to scroll through to see all of the photos and the video clip!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire,HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

