Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimberly Akimbo
Click Here for More on Kimberly Akimbo

Photos: Go Inside the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Opening Night Curtain Call!

Victoria Clark, Bonnie Milligan, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey and more star in this delightful new musical from Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Last night Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure! Go inside the Booth Theatre with photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Check out more of BroadwayWorld's red carpet coverage from opening night of Kimberly Akimbo.

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Read the reviews for the Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo here!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




Related Stories
Review Roundup: KIMBERLY AKIMBO The Musical Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: KIMBERLY AKIMBO The Musical Opens On Broadway!
Kimberly Akimbo celebrates its opening night on Broadway tonight! Read the reviews.
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Broadway's best will gather at the Booth Theatre tonight, November 10, to celebrate the opening of Kimberly Akimbo! Tune in tonight at 5:30pm ET as BroadwayWorld takes you to the red carpet festivities.
KIMBERLY AKIMBO OBC Recording to be Released - Watch a Music Video! Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO OBC Recording to be Released - Watch a Music Video!
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced plans for a cast recording of the critically-lauded new musical Kimberly Akimbo to be released later this season. Watch the music video for the song “Better” – featuring Bonnie Milligan and the cast of the show here!
Photos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO Photo
Photos: First Look at Victoria Clark and the Cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Previews are underway for Kimberly Akimbo, which officially opens on Broadway on November 10, 2022. Check out all new production photos here!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: AIN'T NO MO' Company Kicks Off Broadway PreviewsPhotos: AIN'T NO MO' Company Kicks Off Broadway Previews
November 10, 2022

Broadway previews are now underway for Jordan E. Cooper's new comedy, Ain't No Mo', produced by Lee Daniels.
Photos: YOU WILL GET SICK Company Celebrates Opening Night!Photos: YOU WILL GET SICK Company Celebrates Opening Night!
November 8, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened on November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Photos: Signature Theatre's MY BROKEN LANGUAGE Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: Signature Theatre's MY BROKEN LANGUAGE Celebrates Opening Night
November 8, 2022

Signature Theatre's production of Quiara Alegría Hudes' My Broken Language, the acclaimed playwright's stage adaptation of her eponymous memoir, officially opened on Sunday night, November 6 and runs through Nov 27, 2022 in the Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre. Check out photos from inside the big night!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of ONLY GOLD Opening Night at MCC TheaterPhotos: On the Red Carpet of ONLY GOLD Opening Night at MCC Theater
November 7, 2022

The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ('GLOW') and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. See photos from opening night here!
Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red CarpetPhotos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet
November 5, 2022

Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet here!