Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Award Nominations
Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Doll's House and more lead the nominations.
The Drama League announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring achievements on and Off-Broadway, the nominations were announced this morning by Roger Bart and Justin Guarini at the official announcement event held at the New York Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.com.
See photos from the event below!
The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2023-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025; VIP tickets include access to the nominees' red carpet reception.
See the full list of nominees here!
Danielle Allen, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Ashley Statfeld, Mac Mills, Diana Prince, and Melissa Farber
Mac Mills, Melissa Farber, Ashley Staffelt, Diana Prince, Danielle Allen, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane
Mac Mills
Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley and Anita Durst
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Ashley Statfeld
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks abd Catalin Stelian-Shanks
Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley
Bevin Ross and Bonnie Comley
Melissa Farber
Nilan, Andrew Coopman, Mike Teele, Malaikia Sims-Winfrey. Helen O'Rourke, Jess Ventura, Bernadette Norman, Bevin Ross, Olivia Ragan, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Max Raymond
Flora Stamatiades
Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross, Townsend Teague and Liesl Lar
Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross, Townsend Teague and Lamar Richardson
Paula Kaminsky Davis
Nicole Rosky
Mary Jain
Manny Klausner and Willette Klausner
Lamar Richardson and Irene Gandy
Justin Guarini and Bonnie Comley
Townsend Teague, Donna Daniels, Irene Gandy, Bevin Ross, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Denmar and Bonnie Comley
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Townsend Teague, Donna Daniels, Irene Gandy, Justin Guarini, Roger Bart, Mary Jain, Bevin Ross, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Denmar and Bonnie Comley
Darin Oduyoye and Justin Guarini
Roger Bart, Darin Oduyoye and Justin Guarini
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Roger Bart, Justin Guarini and Bevin Ross
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Roger Bart, Justin Guarini, Bevin Ross, Darin Oduyoye and Nilan
Willette Klausner and Darin Oduyoye
Nilan, Nehprii Amenii and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, Doug Reside and Bonnie Comley
Jeremy Kraus and Bonnie Comley
Trish Chambers and Bonnie Comley
Y. Darius Suyama and Bonnie Comley
Katie Dalton and Bonnie Comley
Bevin Ross