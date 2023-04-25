Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Award Nominations

Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Doll's House and more lead the nominations.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The Drama League announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring achievements on and Off-Broadway, the nominations were announced this morning by Roger Bart and Justin Guarini at the official announcement event held at the New York Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.com.

See photos from the event below!

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2023-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025; VIP tickets include access to the nominees' red carpet reception.

See the full list of nominees here!

Danielle Allen, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Ashley Statfeld, Mac Mills, Diana Prince, and Melissa Farber

Mac Mills, Melissa Farber, Ashley Staffelt, Diana Prince, Danielle Allen, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane

Mac Mills

Anita Durst and Bonnie Comley

Anita Durst and Bonnie Comley

Bevin Ross, Bonnie Comley and Anita Durst

Stewart F. Lane

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Diana Prince

Ashley Statfeld

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks abd Catalin Stelian-Shanks

Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bonnie Comley

Bevin Ross and Bonnie Comley

Melissa Farber

Nilan, Andrew Coopman, Mike Teele, Malaikia Sims-Winfrey. Helen O'Rourke, Jess Ventura, Bernadette Norman, Bevin Ross, Olivia Ragan, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Max Raymond

Doug Reside

Flora Stamatiades

Liesl Lar and Townsend Teague

Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross, Townsend Teague and Liesl Lar

Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross, Townsend Teague and Lamar Richardson

Lamar Richardson

Bob Ost

Jonathan Demar

Paula Kaminsky Davis

Nicole Rosky

Mary Jain

Manny Klausner and Willette Klausner

Lamar Richardson and Irene Gandy

Justin Guarini and Bonnie Comley

Justin Guarini

Justin Guarini

Townsend Teague, Donna Daniels, Irene Gandy, Bevin Ross, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Denmar and Bonnie Comley

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Townsend Teague, Donna Daniels, Irene Gandy, Justin Guarini, Roger Bart, Mary Jain, Bevin Ross, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Denmar and Bonnie Comley

Darin Oduyoye and Justin Guarini

Roger Bart, Darin Oduyoye and Justin Guarini

Roger Bart and Justin Guarini

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Roger Bart, Justin Guarini and Bevin Ross

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Roger Bart, Justin Guarini, Bevin Ross, Darin Oduyoye and Nilan

Willette Klausner and Darin Oduyoye

Nilan, Nehprii Amenii and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, Doug Reside and Bonnie Comley

Jeremy Kraus and Bonnie Comley

Adam Jay and Bonnie Comley

Trish Chambers and Bonnie Comley

Y. Darius Suyama and Bonnie Comley

Peter Avery and Bonnie Comley

Katie Dalton and Bonnie Comley

Roger Bart and Justin Guarini

Roger Bart

Doug Reside

Bevin Ross

Bonnie Comley

Justin Guarini and Roger Bart

Justin Guarini and Roger Bart

Justin Guarini

Roger Bart

Justin Guarini and Roger Bart

Roger Bart

Justin Guarini and Roger Bart

Justin Guarini and Roger Bart

Justin Guarini and Roger Bart





Related Stories
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV Photo
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV
THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will commence on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV.
What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards? Photo
What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow? BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards.
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead 2023 Drama League Award Nominations Photo
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead 2023 Drama League Award Nominations
The Drama League has announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees. See the full list!
Video: Watch Justin Guarini & Roger Bart Announce the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominee Photo
Video: Watch Justin Guarini & Roger Bart Announce the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees
Tune in today at 11:30am ET as we bring you the nominations for the 89th Annual Drama League Awards. Watch live right here at BroadwayWorld!

