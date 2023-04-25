Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Award Nominations

The Drama League announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring achievements on and Off-Broadway, the nominations were announced this morning by Roger Bart and Justin Guarini at the official announcement event held at the New York Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.com.

See photos from the event below!

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 89TH Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2023-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025; VIP tickets include access to the nominees' red carpet reception.