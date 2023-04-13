Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater

BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for EVITA at the American Repertory Theater, which beings performances May 17th and runs through July 16th.

Tony Award nominee Shereen Pimentel (she/her) leads the cast in the role of Eva Perón and is joined by Gabriel Burrafato (he/him) as Magaldi, Omar Lopez-Cepero (he/him) as Che, Caesar Samayoa as Perón (he/him), and Naomi Rose (she/her) as Mistress.

The ensemble includes Martín Almiron (he/him), Julian Alvarez (he/him), Adrienne Balducci (she/her), Leah Barsky (she/her), Bianca Bulgarelli (she/her), Camila Cardona (she/her), 2008 Tango Dance World Champion Melody Celatti (ella), Esteban Domenichini (he/him), Rebecca Eichenberger, Sean Ewing (he/him), Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro (she/her), David Michael Garry (he/him), Eddie Gutierrez (he/him), Eric Anthony Lopez, Jonatan Lujan (he/him), Caleb Marshall-Villarreal (he/him), Ilda Mason (she/her), Jeremiah Valentino Porter (he/him), Leonay Shepherd (she/her), and Maria Cristina Posada Slye (she/her). Sky Vaux Fuller (she/her) will appear as Child.

Marissa Barragán (she/her), Mathew Bautista (he/him), Isabella Lopez (she/her), and Miguel Angel Vasquez (he/him) are offstage swings. Jeniysys Oliver-Joseph is the understudy for Child.

Icon or human, villain or saint, aggressor or victim: Who was the woman inside the iconic ball gown?

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón's meteoric rise from an impoverished childhood to first lady of Argentina until her death at 33. Directed by Sammi Cannold (Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment, Endlings, Violet), this eagerly anticipated revival featuring unforgettable songs including "Buenos Aires" and "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" explores how we make sense of contradictions in legacy.

Evita features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Tim Rice. It is directed by Sammi Cannold (she/her) and choreographed by Emily Maltby (she/her) and award-winning Argentine tango choreographer Valeria Solomonoff (she/her). Kelsey Burns (she/they) is the associate choreographer. Music supervision is by Kristen Blodgette (she/her), associate music supervision is by Michael Patrick Walker (he/him), and music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (she/her). Orchestration is by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber based on Orchestration originally by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Scenic design is by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (he/him), costume design is by Helen Hayes Award winner Alejo Vietti (he/him), lighting design is by Tony Award winner Bradley King (he/him), sound design is by Connor Wang (he/him), and hair and wig design is by Ashley Rae Callahan (she/her). Rebecca Aparicio (she/her) is associate director, Claire Warden (she/her) is the intimacy director, and Max Rodriguez (he/him) is the assistant director. Evita's stage management team includes production stage manager Victoria Navarro (she/her), stage manager Derric Nolte and assistant stage manager Elizabeth Ramirez (she/they). Casting is by Benton Whitley CSA and Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. Produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group.

Additional Production Support provided by Ann and Graham Gund, Janet and Irv Plotkin, and Sid Yog.

A.R.T.'s 2022/23 programming is supported by Harvard University, The Barr Foundation, The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund, The Shubert Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Bank of America, Barton & Guestier, Meyer Sound, and JetBlue.

Production support of Evita is provided by Fay and Bill Shutzer. Additional choreography residency support is provided by Andy and Mariann Youniss.

