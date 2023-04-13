Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater

The production begins performances on May 17th,

Apr. 13, 2023  

BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for EVITA at the American Repertory Theater, which beings performances May 17th and runs through July 16th.

Tony Award nominee Shereen Pimentel (she/her) leads the cast in the role of Eva Perón and is joined by Gabriel Burrafato (he/him) as Magaldi, Omar Lopez-Cepero (he/him) as Che, Caesar Samayoa as Perón (he/him), and Naomi Rose (she/her) as Mistress.

The ensemble includes Martín Almiron (he/him), Julian Alvarez (he/him), Adrienne Balducci (she/her), Leah Barsky (she/her), Bianca Bulgarelli (she/her), Camila Cardona (she/her), 2008 Tango Dance World Champion Melody Celatti (ella), Esteban Domenichini (he/him), Rebecca Eichenberger, Sean Ewing (he/him), Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro (she/her), David Michael Garry (he/him), Eddie Gutierrez (he/him), Eric Anthony Lopez, Jonatan Lujan (he/him), Caleb Marshall-Villarreal (he/him), Ilda Mason (she/her), Jeremiah Valentino Porter (he/him), Leonay Shepherd (she/her), and Maria Cristina Posada Slye (she/her). Sky Vaux Fuller (she/her) will appear as Child.

Marissa Barragán (she/her), Mathew Bautista (he/him), Isabella Lopez (she/her), and Miguel Angel Vasquez (he/him) are offstage swings. Jeniysys Oliver-Joseph is the understudy for Child.

Icon or human, villain or saint, aggressor or victim: Who was the woman inside the iconic ball gown?

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award-winning rock opera Evita follows the adored and reviled Eva Perón's meteoric rise from an impoverished childhood to first lady of Argentina until her death at 33. Directed by Sammi Cannold (Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment, Endlings, Violet), this eagerly anticipated revival featuring unforgettable songs including "Buenos Aires" and "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" explores how we make sense of contradictions in legacy.

Evita features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Tim Rice. It is directed by Sammi Cannold (she/her) and choreographed by Emily Maltby (she/her) and award-winning Argentine tango choreographer Valeria Solomonoff (she/her). Kelsey Burns (she/they) is the associate choreographer. Music supervision is by Kristen Blodgette (she/her), associate music supervision is by Michael Patrick Walker (he/him), and music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (she/her). Orchestration is by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber based on Orchestration originally by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Scenic design is by Emmy Award winner Jason Sherwood (he/him), costume design is by Helen Hayes Award winner Alejo Vietti (he/him), lighting design is by Tony Award winner Bradley King (he/him), sound design is by Connor Wang (he/him), and hair and wig design is by Ashley Rae Callahan (she/her). Rebecca Aparicio (she/her) is associate director, Claire Warden (she/her) is the intimacy director, and Max Rodriguez (he/him) is the assistant director. Evita's stage management team includes production stage manager Victoria Navarro (she/her), stage manager Derric Nolte and assistant stage manager Elizabeth Ramirez (she/they). Casting is by Benton Whitley CSA and Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. Produced by arrangement with The Really Useful Group.

Additional Production Support provided by Ann and Graham Gund, Janet and Irv Plotkin, and Sid Yog.

A.R.T.'s 2022/23 programming is supported by Harvard University, The Barr Foundation, The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund, The Shubert Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Bank of America, Barton & Guestier, Meyer Sound, and JetBlue.

Production support of Evita is provided by Fay and Bill Shutzer. Additional choreography residency support is provided by Andy and Mariann Youniss.

A.R.T.'s 2022/23 programming is supported by Harvard University, The Barr Foundation, The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund, The Shubert Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Bank of America, Barton & Guestier, Meyer Sound, and JetBlue.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
David Michael Garry and Valeria Solomonoff in rehearsal for Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Miguel Angel Vasquez, Leonay Shepherd and Eric Anthony Lopez in rehearsal for Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Valeria Solmonoff, Kelsey Burns, and Claire Warden in rehearsal for Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Max Rodriguez, Rebecca Aparicio, Ilda Mason, Sean Ewing, and Leonay Shepherd in rehearsal for Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
The company of Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Sammi Cannold in rehearsal for Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Ilda Mason and the company of Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Scenic Designer Jason Sherwood presenting to the company of Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Jonatan Lujan in rehearsal for Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Shereen Pimentel, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, and Adrienne Balducci, and the company of Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Costume designer Alejo Vietti in rehearsal for Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Gabriel Burrafato and the company of Evita, at American Repertory Theater beginning May 17.



Related Stories
Patrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on Demand Photo
Patrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on Demand
Shakespeare Theatre Company's thrice-extended and freshly sold-out King Lear, directed by Simon Godwin and featuring Patrick Page in the title role, is now streaming on demand. See how to purchase virtual tickets!
Photos: First Look at Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht in SUMMER, 1976 Photo
Photos: First Look at Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht in SUMMER, 1976
Previews are now underway for Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976, running at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). check out photos of the cast in action here!
Courtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon Company Photo
Courtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon Company
Original UK cast member Natalie Paris and Original Broadway cast member Courtney Mack will join the North American Aragon tour of SIX as Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard, respectively. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: Watch Jane Krakowskis Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number Photo
Video: Watch Jane Krakowski's Full SCHMIGADOON! Musical Number
Apple TV+ has shared the full performance video of Jane Krakowski's 'Bells & Whistles' in the new episode of Schmigadoon! The music in the song is inspired by 'Dance: 10; Looks: 3' from A Chorus Line, 'I'm Not Getting Married Today' from Company, and 'I Can't Do It Alone' from Chicago. Watch the performance video now!

More Hot Stories For You


Patrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on DemandPatrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on Demand
April 13, 2023

Shakespeare Theatre Company's thrice-extended and freshly sold-out King Lear, directed by Simon Godwin and featuring Patrick Page in the title role, is now streaming on demand. See how to purchase virtual tickets!
Photos: First Look at Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht in SUMMER, 1976Photos: First Look at Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht in SUMMER, 1976
April 13, 2023

Previews are now underway for Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976, running at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). check out photos of the cast in action here!
Courtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon CompanyCourtney Mack & Natalie Paris to Join SIX National Tour Aragon Company
April 13, 2023

Original UK cast member Natalie Paris and Original Broadway cast member Courtney Mack will join the North American Aragon tour of SIX as Jane Seymour and Katherine Howard, respectively. See how to purchase tickets!
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Celebrates 100 Performances at New World StagesAnthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Celebrates 100 Performances at New World Stages
April 13, 2023

Last night, the cast and crew of Anthony Rapp's Without You celebrated its 100 performances at New World Stages at Restaurant Row's Hold Fast, where producer Lisa Dozier toasted the team and presented Daniel A Weiss (orchestrator and music director), Stephen Maler (director), Anthony Rapp, and Royal Family Productions Mark Falconer with a signed print created by renowned artist Justin. Squigs” Robertson.
Now Hiring: Sound Engineer, Costume Personnel & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Sound Engineer, Costume Personnel & More - BWW Classifieds
April 13, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 4/13/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
share