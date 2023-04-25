Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at Encores!

Lionel Bart's Oliver! will run May 3 - 14, 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Rehearsals are underway for the New York City Center production of Oliver! The production will be led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Julian Lerner as The Artful Dodger, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney.

The ensemble includes William Thomas Colin, Charity Angel Dawson, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Zachary Downer, Sam Duncan, William Foon, Ethen Green-Younger, Jeff Kready, Jenny Laroche, Devin Miles Lugo, Morgan Marcell, Lindsay Roberts, Eliseo Roman, Michael Cash Savio, and Jacob Keith Watson.

20 public school students will also be featured in one number in the production. Further details have yet to be announced.

Lionel Bart's Oliver! is set to run May 3 - 14, 2023. The musical is directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with choreography by Lorin Latarro, and new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Deborah Stein joins the team as Concert Adaptor and Alisa Solomon will support as a consultant for the production.

Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, Lionel Bart's Oliver! has been a household name since its premiere in 1960 but has not been seen on a New York City stage for nearly 40 years. This landmark revival revels in the brassy, boisterous sound of such classics as "I'd Do Anything," "Oom Pah Pah!," and "Consider Yourself," and welcomes a broader community to share in the celebration of this iconic musical with a number that includes 20 public school students. The coming-of-age story of a child who dares to trust in others, search for love, and ask for more in Victorian London's seedy underworld promises to inspire a new generation of musical theater lovers.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Lear deBessonet

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Benjamin Pajak

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Benjamin Pajak

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Benjamin Pajak

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Benjamin Pajak

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Benjamin Pajak

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Julian Lerner, Benjamin Pajak

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Benjamin Pajak, Julian Lerner

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Julian Lerner, Benjamin Pajak

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!

Lionel Bart's Oliver!
The cast of OLIVER!






share