Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater is presenting a Free Shakespeare in the Park production of HAMLET, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon and featuring Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood in the title role. HAMLET begins performances at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park on June 8 and officially opens June 28. The show will run for an extended nine-week run through August 6.

See rehearsal photos below!

In 2019, director Kenny Leon's entrancing production of Much Ado About Nothing was widely adored and heralded as "delicious & powerful" by The New York Times. Returning once again to Free Shakespeare in the Park, Leon commands The Delacorte stage with a nine-week, tour-de-force production of the Bard's masterpiece, HAMLET, a riveting, contemporary take on Shakespeare's classic tale of family and betrayal, as enduring as the stars above Central Park.

The complete cast of HAMLET includes Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet), Mikhail Calliste (Dancer), Liam Craig (Understudy), Brandon Gill (Guildenstern), Safiya Harris (Ensemble), Lauryn Hayes (Dancer), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Osric/Priest), Greg Hildreth (Gravedigger), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Jaylon Jamal (Ensemble), Trí Lê (Ensemble), Colby Lewis (First Player), Cornelius McMoyler (Ensemble), Warner Miller (Horatio), Daniel Pearce (Polonius), Solea Pfeiffer (Ophelia), Nick Rehberger (Laertes), Laughton Royce (Ensemble), Lance Alexander Smith (Ensemble), John Douglas Thompson (Claudius), Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude), Myxolydia Tyler (Understudy), William Oliver Watkins (Understudy), Lark White (Ensemble), Mitchell Winter (Rosencrantz), and Bryce Michael Wood (Understudy).

HAMLET features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Jessica Jahn; lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes; sound design by Justin Ellington; projection design by Jeff Sugg; music composition by Jason Michael Webb; hair, wig, and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey; fight direction by Tom Schall; and choreography by Camille A. Brown. Karyn Meek serves as production stage manager and Rachel Zucker serves as stage manager.