Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH on Broadway
The Skin of Our Teeth is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.
Lincoln Center Theater's production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic The Skin of Our Teeth, opened just last night at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The production coincides with the 125th anniversary of Mr. Wilder's birth and also marks the Beaumont and Broadway debuts of LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz.
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH's cast features Eunice Bae, Gabby Beans, Terry Bell, Ritisha Chakraborty, William DeMeritt, Jeremy Gallardo, Paige Gilbert, Avery Glymph, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Noor Hamdi, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Maya Jackson, Anaseini Katoa, Cameron Keitt, Megan Lomax, Kathiamarice Lopez, Priscilla Lopez, James Vincent Meredith, Lindsay Rico, Julian Robertson, Julian Rozzell, Jr., Roslyn Ruff, Julyana Soelistyo, Phillip Taratula, Beau Thom, Alphonso Walker, Jr., Adrienne Wells and Sarin Monae West.
Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Thornton Wilder's visionary masterpiece The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war.
The Antrobus Family is played by James Vincent Meredith as Mr. Antrobus, Roslyn Ruff as Mrs. Antrobus, and Paige Gilbert and Julian Robertson as their children Gladys and Henry. Gabby Beans will play their maid, Sabina. Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez will be featured as the Fortune Teller.
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH features sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski, all of whom are making their Beaumont debuts. Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Daniel Rader
