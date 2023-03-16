Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE HARDER THEY COME At The Public Theater
The Harder They Come, an adaptation of the classic Jamaican film, is now playing through April 9 at The Public Theater.
Fifty years after the film premiered in New York City, the musical features a book and additional new songs by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, songs by legendary musician Jimmy Cliff, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award nominee Tony Taccone. The production began performances in the Newman Theater on Thursday, February 16 and officially opens on Wednesday, March 15.
The complete cast of THE HARDER THEY COME includes Jeannette Bayardelle (Daisy), Shawn Bowers (Ensemble), J. Bernard Calloway (Preacher), Andrew Clarke (Lyle), Eean Sherrod Cochran (Understudy), Tyla Collier (Understudy), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Ensemble), Tiffany Francès (Understudy), Garfield Hammonds (Understudy), Dana Marie Ingraham (Ensemble), Dominique Johnson (Jose), Chelsea-Ann Jones (Ensemble), Natey Jones (Ivan), Dudney Joseph Jr (Ray), Dwight Xaveir Leslie (Understudy), Morgan McGhee (Ensemble), Meecah (Elsa), Jacob Ming-Trent (Pedro), Alysha Morgan (Ensemble), Ken Robinson (Hilton), Housso Semon (Ensemble), Denver Andre Taylor (Understudy), Sir Brock Warren (Ensemble), Carla Woods (Understudy), and Christopher Henry Young (Ensemble).
The breakthrough film, produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone, tells the story of Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After falling in love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society.
The Henzell family
Luis Miranda
Wendell Pierce
Marielle Heller, Jorma Taccone
LA Williams
Ato Blankson-Wood
Dwight Xaveir Leslie
Diggle, Japhy Weideman
Sergio Trujillo, Jack Noseworthy, Luis Salgado
Sergio Trujillo, Tony Taccone
Kenny Seymour
Daniel J. Watts
Tony Taccone, Sergio Trujillo, Suzan-Lori Parks, Kenny Seymour
Tony Taccone, Sergio Trujillo, Justine Henzell, Suzan-Lori Parks, Kenny Seymour
Suzan-Lori Parks, Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown
Aisha Jackson
Patricia McGregor, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine
Suzan-Lori Parks, Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Amrita Ramanan, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Kwame Dawes, Justine Henzell
Christina Sajous
Eean Sherrod Cochran
Carla Woods
Jamal Christopher Douglas
Shawn Bowers
Christopher Henry Young
Earon Chew Nealey
Heather Alicia Simms
Dudney Joseph, Jr.
Brenda Braxton
Denver Andre Taylor
Garfield Hammonds
Tyla Collier
Sterling K. Brown, J. Bernard Calloway, Wendell Pierce
Suzan-Lori Parks, Sterling K. Brown, J. Bernard Calloway, Wendell Pierce
Tiffany Frances
Andrew Clarke
Dominique Johnson
Dana Marie Ingraham
Lizzie Mason
Jeannette Bayardelle
Natey Jones
Jaylen Petinaud
John Bronston
Erika R. Gamez
Sir Brock Warren
Meecah
Emilia Lirman
Edgar Godineaux
Housso Semon
Morgan McGhee
Alysha Morgan
Lizzie Mason, Edgar Godineaux
Carmen Ruby Floyd, J. Bernard Calloway
Chelsea-Ann Jones
