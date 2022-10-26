Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public Theater
The cast of A Raisin in the Sun features Francois Battiste, Tonya Pinkins and more.
A Raisin in the Sun has officially opened at The Public Theater! Written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, this revival marks Hansberry's Public Theater debut as the theater's Astor Place home celebrates its 55th season producing work by groundbreaking artists.
See photos from opening night below!
The cast of A Raisin In The Sun includes Francois Battiste (Walter Lee Younger), Toussaint Battiste (Travis Younger alternate), John Clay III (Joseph Asagai), Calvin Dutton (Bobo), Mister Fitzgerald (George Murchison), Perri Gaffney (Mrs. Johnson), Skyler Gallun (Understudy), Paige Gilbert (Beneatha Younger), Mandi Masden (Ruth Younger), Camden McKinnon (Travis Younger alternate), Jesse Pennington (Karl Lindner), Tonya Pinkins (Lena Younger), and N'yomi Stewart (Understudy).
Lena Younger has decided to use her late husband's life insurance to move her family out of their cramped apartment on Chicago's South Side. Her son, Walter Lee, has other ideas. This innovative new production of an American classic fearlessly interrogates the American dream in the face of racial and economic strife.
The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, sound system design by Will Pickens, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, video design by Brittany Bland, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, fight and intimacy direction by Teniece Divya Johnson, and movement direction by Rickey Tripp. Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as production stage manager and Andie Burns will serve as stage manager.
Photo credit: Andres Otero
The company
The company
Camden McKinnon
Jessica Blank and guest
Christopher Marquis Lindsay
Perri Gaffney
Vann Dukes
Toussaint Battiste
Toussaint Battiste and Francois Battiste
The cast
Camden McKinnon and Toussaint Battiste
John Clay III, Paige Gilbert, and Mister Fitzgerald
XX
