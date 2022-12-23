Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix

The highly-anticipated film will begin streaming on Sunday, December 25 on Netflix.

Dec. 23, 2022  

Netflix has shared new behind the scenes photos from the filming of the new film adaptation of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Before the film begins streaming on December 25, take an inside look at how the film was made, featuring a look behind musical numbers like "Naughty," "Revolting Children," "Quiet," and more.

Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination - and the worst parents in the world. While her parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they are loud, selfish and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda's newfound school friends. Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won't forget.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Photos: Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Alisha Weir as Matilda

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Director Matthew Warchus

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Alisha Weir as Matilda and Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Director Matthew Warchus, Alisha Weir as Matilda

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter and the cast of Matilda the Musical

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull

Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of MATILDA THE MUSICAL on Netflix
First Assistant Director and Producer Alexander Oakley and Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter


