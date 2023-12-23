Photos: Go Backstage at The New York Pops' THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL with Norm Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and More

There is one more performance tonight, December 23 at 8pm.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is ringing in the holidays with two festive concerts, The Best Christmas of All, on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.  The orchestra is joined by Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA for its annual holiday tradition featuring a merry night of classic carols, contemporary favorites, plus a few surprises

Check out photos from backstage at last night's performance below!

"Celebrating the holidays with our New York Pops audiences at Carnegie Hall is one of the best ways to get in the spirit of the season!” said Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “I hope both New Yorkers and visitors to the city during this festive time of year are able to join us for this special concert tradition!”

Additional upcoming performances for The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include: Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blueon Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Judith Clurman and Members of Essential Voices USA that includes-Joshua Jensen, Trent Soto, Norman Schwab, Patricia Gaffney, Michael Douris, Abigail Hammond, Laura Green, Sopia Stark, Mardie Cohen, Roberson Coffer, Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Alaina Fritzinger and Cynthia Grewbow

Santa Claus, Pumpkin Pie and Steven Reineke join with Judith Clurman and Members of Essential Voices USA that includes-Joshua Jensen, Trent Soto, Norman Schwab, Patricia Gaffney, Michael Douris, Abigail Hammond, Laura Green, Sopia Stark, Mardie Cohen, Roberson Coffer, Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Alaina Fritzinger and Cynthia Grewbow

Steven Reineke and Ruthanne Ruzicka

Steven Reineke, Jonathan Logan and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Jonathan Logan and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Ruthanne Ruzika and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Ruthanne Ruzika and Norm Lewis

Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke and Richard Jay-Alexander

Pastor Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Pator Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Joseph Joubert

Steven Reineke, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Pumpkin Pie, Santa Claus, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis, Jonathan Logan, Judith Clurman and Joseph Joubert

Judith Clurman, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Members of Essential Voices USA that include-Joshua Jensen, Trent Soto, Norman Schwab, Patricia Gaffney Michael Douris, Abigail Hammond, Laura Green, Sopia Stark, Mardie Cohen, Roberson Keffer, Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Alaina Fritzinger and Cynthia Grewbow

Judith Clurman, Pastor Bobby Lewis, Vanessa Williams, Norm Lewis and Members of Essential Voices USA that include-Joshua Jensen, Trent Soto, Norman Schwab, Patricia Gaffney Michael Douris, Abigail Hammond, Laura Green, Sopia Stark, Mardie Cohen, Roberson Keffer, Janice Dehn, Maria Schwab, Alaina Fritzinger and Cynthia Grewbow

Richard Jay-Alexander and Norm Lewis

Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis and Nellie Beavers

Norm Lewis and Jeremy Katz

Norm Lewis and Jamie deRoy

Norm Lewis and Jamie deRoy

Steven Reineke, Marc Shaiman, Norm Lewis and Louis Mirabal

Steven Reineke, Marc Shaiman, Norm Lewis and Louis Mirabal

Marc Shaiman and Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis and Ken Fallin

Norm Lewis, Ken Fallin and Steven Reineke

Norm Lewis, Ken Fallin and Steven Reineke

Ken Fallin

Pastor Bobby Lewis, Ken Fallin and Norm Lewis

Jonathan Logan and Family

Pastor Bobby Lewis, Norm Lewis and Judith Clurman

Sophia Stark, Abigail Hammond Norm Lewis, Judith Clurman Trent Soto, Alaina Fritzinger, Joshua Jensen and Hallie August

Sophia Stark, Abigail Hammond Norm Lewis, Judith Clurman Trent Soto, Alaina Fritzinger, Joshua Jensen, Hallie August and Lauren Green

Pastor Bobby Lewis and Norm Lewis

Casey Childs and Jamie deRoy

Casey Childs, Norm Lewis and Jamie deRoy




