Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' On Broadway

The production is set to open on March 19th.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Get a first look at Bob Fosse's DANCIN' ahead of its first preview tonight on Broadway with an official opening on Sunday, March 19 at the Music Box Theatre.

DANCIN' returns to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony d'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; hair and wig design by Ashley Wise; makeup design by Suki Tsujimoto; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon; Music Direction by Justin Hornback casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; reproduction of Mr. Fosse's choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; additional choreographic reproduction and associate direction/musical staging by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' is produced by Joey Parnes, Hunter Arnold, Kayla Greenspan, Rodger Hess & Michael Seago, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Bob Boyett, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, Tim Forbes, Carson Gleberman, Park West Productions, McCabe Ventures, Fran Kirmser & Jodi Kaplan, Greg Young, The Fabulous Invalid, Julie Hess & Tommy Hess, and The Old Globe in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. DANCIN' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.

This production of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' premiered at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre from April 19, 2022, to June 5, 2022.

Photos by Julieta Cervantes

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' at The Music Box Theatre.

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Peter John Chursin, Manuel Herrera, Yeman Brown, Jacob Guzman in Bob Fosse's DANCIN' at The Music Box Theatre

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' at The Music Box Theatre.

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Karli Dinardo in Bob Fosse's DANCIN' at The Music Box Theatre

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' at The Music Box Theatre




