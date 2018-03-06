Photos: Get A First Look At The 2nd National Tour of HAMILTON

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the 2nd National Tour of HAMILTON, lead by Joseph Morales and Nik Walker as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

Check out the photos below!

Mr. Morales joins the tour from the Chicago company of Hamilton, and has previously performed in the national tours of If/Then, Bombay Dreams, and as Usnavi in In The Heights. His television credits include "Colony" and "Chicago Med." Direct from the Broadway company of Hamilton, Mr. Walker made his Broadway debut in Motown the Musical. He also appeared off Broadway in Peter and the Starcatcher and on television in "Law & Order SVU."

Other principal roles in Hamilton include Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; Elijah Malcomb as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George.

The second national tour also includes Tia Altinay, Amber Ardolino, Conroe Brooks, Cameron Burke, Evan S. Cochran, Phil Colgan, Desmond Sean Eillington, Hope Endrenyi, Lili Froehlich, Daniel Gaymon, Camden Gonzales, Jennie Harney, Stephen Hernandez, Kristen Hoagland, Abby Jaros, Emily Jenda, Wonza Johnson, King David Jones, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brandt Martinez, Taeko McCarroll, Tyler McKenzie, Justice Moore, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, and Julius Thomas III.

