Photos: Get A First Look At The 2nd National Tour of HAMILTON

Mar. 6, 2018  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the 2nd National Tour of HAMILTON, lead by Joseph Morales and Nik Walker as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

Check out the photos below!

Mr. Morales joins the tour from the Chicago company of Hamilton, and has previously performed in the national tours of If/Then, Bombay Dreams, and as Usnavi in In The Heights. His television credits include "Colony" and "Chicago Med." Direct from the Broadway company of Hamilton, Mr. Walker made his Broadway debut in Motown the Musical. He also appeared off Broadway in Peter and the Starcatcher and on television in "Law & Order SVU."

Other principal roles in Hamilton include Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; Elijah Malcomb as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George.

The second national tour also includes Tia Altinay, Amber Ardolino, Conroe Brooks, Cameron Burke, Evan S. Cochran, Phil Colgan, Desmond Sean Eillington, Hope Endrenyi, Lili Froehlich, Daniel Gaymon, Camden Gonzales, Jennie Harney, Stephen Hernandez, Kristen Hoagland, Abby Jaros, Emily Jenda, Wonza Johnson, King David Jones, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brandt Martinez, Taeko McCarroll, Tyler McKenzie, Justice Moore, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, and Julius Thomas III.


Related Articles


From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Photos: Get A First Look At The 2nd National Tour of HAMILTON
  • BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, BENNY AND JOON, Plus World Premieres and More Announced for Paper Mill's 2018-19 Season
  • UPDATE: ROCKTOPIA Responds to AEA on Arrangement for Choir's Wages
  • With COCO Win, Robert Lopez Becomes First Ever Double EGOT Winner!
  • Ingrid Michaelson, Will Chase, and More Join '54 Sings Heathers'
  • The 90th Annual Academy Awards Winners - Complete List!