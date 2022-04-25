Photos: Get A First Look At Stephanie Torns, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Kendal Ito, Daniel Quadrino & More In WAITRESS On Tour

Waitress on tour is now on stage in Charlotte for a special five-week engagement through May 22nd, 2022 in the Booth Playhouse, followed by a five-week engagement at Cleveland's Playhouse Square May 26-June 26, 2022 in the Hanna Theatre.

Stephanie Torns stars in the lead role as Jenna Hunterson after understudying the role at the American Repertory Theater, prior to the Broadway run, as well as on Broadway. Stephanie also played supporting and ensemble roles throughout the original Broadway run and the show's restaging in 2021.

Joining Stephanie on the tour are Olivia Phillip (Becky), Kendyl Ito (Dawn), Bryan Fenkart (Dr. Pomatter), Timothy John Smith (Cal), Larry Marshall (Joe), Matt DeAngelis (Earl), and Daniel Quadrino (Ogie). The ensemble features Lianah Sta. Ana, Julia Bain, Ethan Carlson, Galyana Castillo, Andrew Fitch, Max Kumangai, Bailey McCall, Gerianne Perez, Brad Standley, Chris Stevens, and Curtis Thomas.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitress's, and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Photos by Jeremy Daniel.