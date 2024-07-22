Photos: Gaten Matarazzo & Finn Wolfhard Visit OH, MARY!

See photos of Matarazzo and Wolfhard with Cole Escola and more!
Stranger Things co-stars Gaten Matarazzo & Finn Wolfhard visited Oh, Mary! on Broadway.
Check out the photos below!
Directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy starring Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Finn Wolfhard, Cole Escola and Gaten Matarazzo
Tony Macht, Bianca Leigh, Finn Wolfhard, Cole Escola, Gaten Matarazzo and James Scully
(Top row) Finn Wolfhard, Cole Escola, Elizabeth Yu, Gaten Matarazzo and Bianca Leigh (Bottom row L-R) Tony Macht, James Scully, Hannah Solow and Peter Smith
Tony Macht, Bianca Leigh, Finn Wolfhard, Cole Escola, Gaten Matarazzo and James Scully
Finn Wolfhard, Cole Escola and Gaten Matarazzo
